Lisa Rinna Dishes On Her 23-Year Marriage To Husband Harry Hamlin, Reacts To ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Trailer

Lisa Rinna opened up about her marriage and her thought on the new season.

Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, have been married for 23 years and during an appearance on Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member was asked about what it is that has kept the two of them together for so long.

As she appeared via video chat with fellow guests Jerry O’Connell and Nene Leakes, of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Rinna, who shares two children with Hamlin, including 21-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin and 18-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, admitted that she isn’t sure how she and Hamlin have managed to have such a successful relationship.

“You know, I really have no idea because I’m the third wife. So, I mean, 23 years and I’m number three, honey, yeah. He had other, you know, moments,” Rinna shared, according to a clip posted on YouTube.

As fans may know, Hamlin was married to first wife Laura Johnson from 1985 to 1989 and second wife Nicollette Sheridan from 1991 to 1992. Then, in 1997, Hamlin married Rinna.

Although Hamlin and Rinna aren’t seen together a whole lot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they’re no strangers to reality television. In fact, in 2010, the couple starred in their very own reality show, Harry Loves Lisa, which aired for six episodes on TV Land.

After Rinna shared her thoughts on her marriage to Hamlin, Leakes noted that she too has been with her partner, Gregg Leakes, for 23 years.

“I always say what really supported Gregg and I throughout the years is Gregg always allowed by myself and I’ve always allowed him to be himself and that’s what really worked for us,” Leakes explained.

“I think you are absolutely right, Nene,” Rinna agreed. “That’s exactly what we have too because we are complete opposites and we let each other do our thing. So, you’re obviously right about that.”

When Cohen then asked Rinna for her thoughts on the recently released trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Rinna said her first feeling was that of relief. She then noted that she was also happy and thrilled to see the dramatic clip because she always expects the worse when it comes to trailer and has been known to get “hit pretty hard” at times.

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Rinna also noted that Denise Richards was highly upset with her during filming on Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which fans will see plenty more of when the show begins airing on April 15.