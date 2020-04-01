Arianny Celeste Sprawls Across A Car In A Skimpy Neon Bikini

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a sizzling snap taken from her 2020 calendar with her 3.3 million followers today. In the picture, Arianny rocked a scandalously skimpy neon bikini as she sprawled out across the trunk of a green car.

The stunning shot was taken in Riu Jalisco, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico. Arianny has shared several sizzling pictures taken in Mexico, suggesting that some of her calendar content may have been shot there. In her latest share, she posed with a vintage Volkswagen Beetle painted a vibrant shade of green. The car was parked in beside a building that likewise had a bold hue, a bright raspberry shade.

Arianny’s skimpy bikini featured triangular cups that showcased a tempting amount of cleavage, even as she reclined against the back window of the car. The cups of the bikini top also featured cut-out details that showcased even more skin.

Arianny had one leg extended and the other perched against the trunk of the car, and the pose obscured most of her bikini bottoms. Only two straps were visible, stretched high over her curvaceous hips. Arianny’s brunette locks tumbled down her back in tousled waves, and she gazed off in the distance in the seductive pose.

Her skin looked sun-kissed and smooth, and she had bare feet for the shot. Arianny added a few accessories to finish off the ensemble including dangling earrings, two bracelets, and a statement necklace that laid out across her chest, accentuating her cleavage even more.

Arianny followed up the smoking hot snap from Mexico with another gorgeous picture, and in that one she donned a red hot bikini. The snap was taken from the side, so her body was visible in profile, but her curves were still on full display.

The UFC bombshell’s followers absolutely loved the tantalizing update, and the post racked up over 5,100 likes within just 13 minutes. It also received 93 comments from her eager fans.

“Those bikinis were made for you!!!” one follower commented.

“Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous,” another fan said, so captivated by Arianny’s beauty that he had to repeat the compliment three times.

“The first photo is a work of art. Definitely going to use it as reference for an oil painting,” another added.

“Ordering one ASAP,” one fan commented, followed by a series of heart emoji.

In addition to sharing sexy throwbacks from previous photoshoots, Arianny has also been keeping her fans entertained with smoking hot pictures taken at home. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she got all dressed up in a sexy white dress just to hang out at home.