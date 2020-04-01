Joe Exotic’s Husband Dillon Passage Speaks Out, Says ‘Tiger King’ Star Is Reportedly In Coronavirus Isolation

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, is reportedly in coronavirus isolation behind bars.

His husband, Dillon Passage, says he talks to the Tiger King star several times a day. At least he did before Joe was reportedly moved from one facility to another. A report from PEOPLE reveals that Dillon spoke out about the situation on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show Radio Andy.

“We speak like three to five times every day, but since he’s been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on a COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, there were cases. I’ve yet to speak to him since he moved,” Dillon says.

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people everywhere to quarantine and it appears that is no different behind bars. Dillon explained that from what he understands, Joe will reportedly be in “his own COVID-19 quarantine.”

The seven part Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness takes a closer look at the big cat business and has become a hit among people who themselves have been self-isolating at home due to the pandemic. The show follows Joe Exotic and his Oklahoma zoo which features several tigers.

The 57-year-old Oklahoma zoo owner is serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted of animal cruelty and paying a hitman to kill Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue in Floruda.

Although Joe will be behind bars for quite sometime, Dillon doesn’t have any plans to leave him.

“He’s been with my through my darkest times, and I’m not going to just dip out and abandon him when he needs me most,” Dillon said, adding that he loves Joe.

Dillon also did an interview with Variety Live in which he opened up more about his relationship with Joe Exotic as well as how his husband is handling his new-found fame.

Although not a lot of their relationship was on the show, The Tiger King’s fourth husband says that Joe helped him to “get healthy” following an addiction.

Dillon is currently living in Florida and, prior to the coronavirus outbreak, was working as a bartender. Dillon says if Joe was to be released from prison, he would pick him up and take him back to their home.

Last week is when Dillon most recently spoke with Joe before his move to the new facility. At that time, Joe was aware of the success of the show.

“He had received hundreds and hundreds of emails, and he was spending all day on the computer just going through these emails and trying to respond to them,” Dillon said.

Dillon’s words echo those of the shows directors who recently spoke out and said Joe was “ecstatic” about “the idea of being famous.”