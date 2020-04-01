The ‘Pump Rules’ Cast Defends Scheana Marie’s Coronavirus Tweet, Dishes On Her Make-Out With The Bald Guy

Scheana Marie's co-stars came to her defense on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Scheana Marie was a hot topic during last night’s home edition of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

In addition to having her controversial tweet brought up by the show’s host, the Vanderpump Rules star’s infamous make-out with one of Jax Taylor’s groomsman at his recently aired wedding was also mentioned, but luckily, during the show, Scheana’s co-stars came to her defense.

After Cohen asked his Vanderpump Rules guests, including Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz, what they thought about Scheana’s weeks-old tweet, in which she said she wasn’t going to stop living her life because of the coronavirus outbreak, Clark pointed out that the message was far from new.

“I think she did that a while ago. I think that was like weeks ago,” Beau said, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

“I think, I mean, she’s corrected herself,” Stassi added.

“Yeah, I think she did [correct herself]. That was before the government said in California, ‘No,'” Beau explained.

Although Beau made sure to mention that he would have definitely been upset if Scheana had sent out her Twitter post recently, that wasn’t the case and Scheana, like many, had no idea that the virus would take such a dire turn in the weeks since her message was shared.

Moving on during the episode, the topic turned to Scheana’s make-out with Jax’s bald groomsman, which, as Stassi explained, was such a big deal on Vanderpump Rules.

“That was a huge deal. He was so petrified by that,” Taylor admitted, adding that the unnamed wedding party member is an “amazing guy.”

According to Tom, Jax’s bald groomsman is such a good guy but got really drunk during Jax and Brittany’s wedding at The Kentucky Castle and felt terrible after realizing what he had partaken in.

At the time of their make-out, Scheana was single and made it quite clear that both she was ready to mingle. That said, she did find love months later with rugby player Brock Davies and officially confirmed she was off the market in November of last year.

As Vanderpump Rules viewers have seen in recent months, Scheana has been labeled as boy crazy by some, including her former flame Max Boyens, and while she was initially insulted by the term, she has since had a change of heart and, as The Inquisitr previously reported, told Entertainment Tonight that Max was “not wrong.”