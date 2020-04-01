Bri Teresi Looks Incredible In Daisy Dukes And Low-Cut Top

Bri Teresi took to Instagram to share another revealing photo that flaunted her figure. The model has made a habit of posting racy images on social media, and the last handful of photos have been taken at her home in Auburn, California, where she has been practicing social distancing. The most recent post that was added to her feed showed the Maxim beauty posing outside.

In the radiant share, Teresi appeared directly in front of the camera, posing on a balcony in her backyard. She sat down, bending one leg to her side and kicking the other one out in front of her. The model rested one hand behind her head and laid the other firmly on the ground in front of her. She put on a leggy display in a pair of Daisy Dukes that showed off her trim legs, which have become one of her most popular features.

Teresi added a low-cut white crop to the look, flashing a hint of midriff for the camera. The sexy shirt showed off much of her cleavage, also exposing her black bra underneath. She included a pair of gold hoop earrings, and her application of makeup looked nothing short of flawless. It’s unclear who was responsible for doing her makeup, but her eyes were lined to perfection. A brown pencil was added to give her brows more of an arch, and the sides of her cheeks were painted a blush pink color.

Teresi shared that she took the photo with the handy self-timer of her phone and asked her fans to tag a person that they miss, adding the hashtags “quarantine life” and “quarantine” to the end. The new photo was met with rave reviews from fans, who commented to let her know she looked fabulous. A few other social media users followed the instructions that she gave, tagging their friends.

“Very beautiful pic missing my outside family,” one fan confessed, adding a pink heart emoji to the caption.

“You are looking beautiful and pretty,” a second Instagram user added.

“Too many to tag. But hope you are doing well, Bri,” one more chimed in.

Daisy Dukes have been a key part of Teresi’s wardrobe lately. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the California native added another photo from her home, sporting the iconic pair of shorts, as well as a sheer white top. She explained to fans that the photo was taken over FaceTime by her photographer, and it earned a ton of attention.