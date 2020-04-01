Jared Kushner Says New York ‘Doesn’t Need All The Ventilators,’ Reportedly Cites His ‘Own Projections’

Donald Trump's son-in-law has taken a leading behind-the-scenes role on the White House coronavirus task force, 'Vanity Fair' reports.

New York has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, with 1,139 deaths from the disease in New York City alone as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The state’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, has said that as cases of coronavirus infection continue to pile up, his state will need a supply of 30,000 ventilators to treat the patients who could flood New York hospitals when the pandemic there reaches its peak.

But according to a new investigative report by Vanity Fair magazine, Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner disagrees.

Kushner, who serves as a senior White House adviser, has recently taken an influential, behind-the-scenes role on the White House Coronavirus Task Force. This comes after earlier speculation that the president may name him the administration’s “czar” in charge of the pandemic response.

Trump instead named Vice President Mike Pence to head the task force.

According to Vanity Fair reporter Gabriel Sherman, in one recent meeting, Kushner dismissed Cuomo’s pleas for 30,000 ventilators to treat New York patients, saying that he had done “my own projections.”

“I’ve gotten a lot smarter about this,” he reportedly said in the behind-the-scenes meeting, as quoted by Sherman. “New York doesn’t need all the ventilators.”

Kushner added that he is in possession of “all this data,” and according to his own analysis, Cuomo’s estimate of his state’s ventilator requirements is too high.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

Trump himself, in a Fox News interview last Thursday, said that he did not “believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” as quoted by Vanity Fair.

According to Sherman’s reporting, Kushner has “encouraged Trump to push back” against Cuomo. But though the presidential son-in-law himself declined to comment to Sherman, Anthony Fauci — the top infectious disease expert on the White House task force — defended Kushner’s work with the group.

Fauci told Vanity Fair that Kushner’s discussions with Pence “added real value to the discussions” inside the coronavirus task force, saying that the two “complement each other well,” and that both are dedicated to making decisions based on “the best available evidence.”

But Fauci on Sunday told the CNN State of the Union program that he supported Cuomo’s request for 30,000 ventilators, according to an account by the New York Post.

“There are a lot of different calculations,” Fauci acknowledged, asked about the number of ventilators that New York would require. “I tend to believe Governor Cuomo.”

The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States had moved upward of 209,000 as of Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University data. The university’s data recorded more than 4,600 deaths nationwide as a result of coronavirus infection.