Alexa Collins Sizzles In Skimpy Bralette And Sweatpants At Home

Instagram sensation Alexa Collins tantalized her eager followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a cozy yet sexy outfit to wear around the house. Alexa clarified her location in the geotag of the post, where she simply included the word “Home” followed by a smile emoji.

Alexa posed in front of a plain white backdrop in a black-and-white ensemble by the retailer Pretty Little Thing. The bombshell made sure to tag the brand in the picture as well as in the caption of the post, although her sweatpants also had the brand’s name scripted along one thigh.

Alexa rocked a sporty black bralette with a scooped neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The bralette featured white piping around the top edge, as well as thin white straps that stretched over her shoulders. The white looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and the top also showed off several inches of her toned stomach.

She paired the revealing, figure-hugging top with a much more cozy choice of bottoms — sweatpants. She rocked a pair of black sweatpants with a tie waist. The drawstring detail accentuated her petite waist, and the rest of the sweatpants had a loose fit that obscured her toned thighs. She placed both hands in her pockets as she tilted her head, posing for the camera.

Alexa’s blond locks brushed her collar bones and framed her face, and were parted in the middle. Her long lashes accentuated her gorgeous eyes, and she had on a soft pink gloss. A liberal amount of highlighter on her features caused the tip of her nose and her cheekbone to catch the light, illuminated.

In the caption of the post, the stunner indicated that she wasn’t getting too dressed up or doing much beyond indulging in a bit of entertainment. Her fans loved the post regardless, and it racked up over 1,800 likes within just 20 minutes. It also received 69 comments from her followers within the same time span.

“It’s always been the norm tbh,” one fan said, referencing her caption.

“Pretty as always… hope you’re staying safe,” another follower added.

“Black suits you well gorgeous beautiful lady and the photo is very nice you are exceptionally beautiful,” one fan said.

“If you dressed like that all the time, wild horses couldn’t drag me away from you,” another said, following up the comment with a heart emoji.

