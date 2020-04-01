‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Explains Why She Isolated With Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark stayed with their co-stars temporarily.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark were one of three couples who appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, to discuss the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and other Bravo shows and during the episode, Schroeder opened up about shaking up with Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz last month.

Weeks after the podcast host and fashion blogger shared a funny photo of herself and Maloney enjoying wine, pizza, and pasta while dressed in sweats at the Valley Village home Maloney shares with husband Schwartz, Schroeder confirmed to Cohen that she and Clark temporarily stayed with their co-stars when the coronavirus crisis began because their own home in the Hollywood Hills was still under construction.

“Yeah, so we were planning on going on stage for my podcast and then I got a call from my podcast manager saying, ‘We’re sending you home,'” Schroeder explained, according to a YouTube clip.

Schroeder and Clark began renovating the home they purchased earlier this year as Schroeder embarked on a nationwide podcast tour for Straight Up with Stassi. However, while it initially made sense that the construction would take place as her tour continued, things didn’t pan out that way due to the worldwide pandemic. Instead, Schroeder and Clark were sent home from the tour and left to make other arrangements for where they would live as the home renovations were completed.

“Our house was still kind of under construction. So, we just flew back to L.A. and stayed with Katie and Schwartz for a while,” Schroeder continued.

As expected, all four Vanderpump Rules cast members chronicled their time in quarantine together for their social media accounts and now that Schroeder and Clark have returned to their own home, Schroeder is missing the time they spent together.

“That was fun. I miss that!” she told Cohen and her co-stars.

Schroeder and Maloney’s short-lived bunking situation may have been short-lived but when it comes to the ongoing cancelations caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the Vanderpump Rules cast has been further impacted by the illness with the recent cancelation of their Season 8 reunion.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder confirmed at the end of last month on her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, that she and her co-stars were supposed to film the special episode this Friday.

“So obviously not going to happen,” Schroeder revealed, according to report shared by Us Weekly magazine on Monday, March 30.