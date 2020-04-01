Blond Bombshell Antje Utgaard Flaunts Booty In Leopard-Print Swimsuit For ‘Hump Day’

Antje Utgaard teased her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, April 1, with a sweltering snapshot of her thong-clad booty in honor of “Hump Day.”

For the photo, the American Playboy model posed with her back to the camera as she leaned against a sliding glass door. Utgaard looked over her left shoulder as she shot a killer gaze at the viewer with her lips slightly parted, in a seductive manner. The model placed her left hands at the base of her derriere, helping accentuate it even further.

Utgaard rocked a one-piece bathing suit that featured a leopard print in black and orange-brown against a beige background. In the caption, the model joked that she was channeling Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue and animal rights activist who was portrayed in the recent Netflix hit documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

The swimsuit featured a low-cut back and a tiny bottom that bared Utgaard’s round, perky derriere. According to one of the tag added to the photo, her suit is from MESHKI, an Australia-based label.

The model completed her look with a nude wide-brimmed hat that added extra sass to the outfit. Utgaard wore her blond locks in a waves that fell onto her back.

Within just a few hours, the photo garnered more than 13,400 likes and upwards of 185 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to rave about Utgaard’s beauty and to reply to her caption.

“Carmen Sandiego would’ve NEVER went [sic] missing, if she looked THAT good!?” one user joked, referencing the video-game Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?

“Oh no you didnt!!! Team carol?! Haha,” replied another fan, trailing the comment with a red heart and the hashtag “rawr.”

“Looking great fam,” a third fan chimed in, adding a series of 100-mark emoji and flexed biceps at the end of the comment.

“So getting ate [sic] by a tiger doesnt seem like a bad thing after all,” another one added, topping the reply with a grinning squinting face.

Utgaard has continued to post sexy updates to her Instagram page during her self-quarantine in her Los Angeles home. The model has shown her fans pics of herself in bikinis and other sexy attire, sharing a glimpse of what she has been doing during the COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent post, she ate pizza while wearing a uber short crop top and red underwear, as The Inquisitr has written.