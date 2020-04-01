Rep. Mark Pocan Calls Mitch McConnell ‘An Idiot’ For Saying Impeachment Diverted Attention From Coronavirus

Attacking the Democratic Party, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier this week that the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump “diverted the attention of the government” for the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin had a lot to say about McConnell’s recent remarks.

Per Mediaite, during an appearance on the Dean Obeidallah Show Tuesday, Pocan called McConnell “an idiot,” accusing the senator of not having his constituents’ best interests in mind.

“Mitch McConnell is an idiot, right? Period. Let’s just understand that from the beginning and I’m hoping the people of Kentucky understand that they have a senator who is not serving their best interest in any way.”

According to Pocan, unlike McConnell, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi fought to include “worker initiatives” in the relief and stimulus bill passed by the United States Congress in order to save the sinking economy and help businesses and working Americans amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, Pocan argued, Trump is directly to blame for the federal government’s inadequate response to the coronavirus crisis, since he initially downplayed the severity of the outbreak, ignoring warnings from experts and international bodies. “But the reality is the president screwed up at multiple levels from the very beginning on testing, not accepting I think the World Health Organization tests, to not taking this is as real,” the congressman said.

According to Pocan, because of Trump’s reluctance to acknowledge the reality of the situation, some still believe that the crisis is being blown out of proportion. The representative added that he is “going to the healthcare professionals” for advice on how to handle the pandemic, noting that Americans should listen to advice from public health experts, stay home and practice social distancing.

The federal government has taken significant measures to address the pandemic and stop the virus from spreading, but Trump appears to be alternating between acknowledging the severity of the outbreak and dismissing the coronavirus and comparing it to the ordinary seasonal flu.

During a press briefing on Friday, the president told reporters that the deadly virus can be described as a “flu.” On Tuesday, however, he described the coronavirus as “vicious,” arguing that it is nothing like the flu. According to an analysis by The New York Times, the coronavirus is up to 20 times deadlier than seasonal flu.

According to World Health Organization research, it could be 34 times as deadly as the flu.

As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 4,669 Americans have died from complications caused by the coronavirus, per CNN.