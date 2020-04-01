Zara Larsson Wears Bandeau Top & Leather Jacket With Tyga In Latest Instagram Upload

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to share new photos of herself and they haven’t gone unnoticed by fans.

The “Never Forget You” hitmaker stunned in a skimpy bandeau top that was tied up in the middle. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. She paired the ensemble with what appeared to be high-waisted black leather pants and wrapped herself up in a leather jacket that consisted of the colors white, black, and orange. The blond beauty sported her wavy shoulder-length hair down and accessorized herself with small hoop earrings.

The “Ruin My Life” songstress uploaded two photos within one post on her page.

In the first shot, she posed solo. She stood in front of a sheer white curtain and next to a miniature palm tree. Larsson placed both hands on her hips and tilted her head up. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and was caught in a slightly dark setting.

In the next slide, Larsson was photographed with rapper Tyga. The duo was snapped laughing in a candid image that proved they were enjoying each other’s company. Tyga braided his hair back and wore a cream snake-skin jacket which can be seen in the new music video for the song they did with Kygo.

The trio all teamed up together on the single “Like It Is.” The music video has been watched over 3.6 million times on Kygo’s official YouTube channel.

In the span of one hour, Larsson’s post racked up more than 70,000 likes and over 340 comments, proving to be popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“You’re so beautiful,” one user wrote, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“I’m just telling it like it is… you’re fkn beautiful,” another devotee shared.

“You are the most beautiful girl on earth! Sorry but I’m just telling it like it is,” remarked a third fan.

“You cutie! You are such a great person, I just wanted you to know,” a fourth admirer commented.

Larsson is no stranger to wowing her social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Don’t Worry Bout Me” chart-topper wore a sparkly mini dress that appeared to be black. The attire was sheer and displayed her legs. The garment featured cutouts at the back, which also showed off her back and her small tattoo. Larsson paired the outfit with black stilettoes which had Yves Saint Laurent’s signature logo going down the heel and rocked her wet-looking shoulder-length orange/red hair down.