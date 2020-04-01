‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Explains Why He Wasn’t Impressed With Tom Sandoval At His Wedding

Jax Taylor believes Tom Sandoval's antics were all for show.

Jax Taylor doesn’t believe he should be impressed with Tom Sandoval’s performance as the best man in his June 2019 wedding to Brittany Cartwright.

While appearing on the home edition of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on Tuesday, March 31, the Vanderpump Rules star lashed out at his former friend for putting on a show for the Bravo cameras as his wife, Cartwright, and longtime friend Tom Schwartz, attempted to defend him against the criticism.

“It was for show. That’s what he does. He turns it on when the cameras are on,” Taylor claimed, according to a video shared on YouTube.

“No, it was from the heart. It was from the heart. He loves you, Jax. He loves you,” Schwartz insisted.

After Taylor made it clear that no one would ever convince him that Sandoval’s intentions were good, Cartwright told Cohen that she believed Sandoval was quite sweet throughout her wedding day and did a really good job as he shielded guests from the sun with an umbrella and sprayed people off with water as they dealt with the heat of the Kentucky summer.

“There’s cameras around! Of course he wants to look good. That’s what he does. Have we talked to him since the wedding? No, not once!” Taylor fired back, proclaiming that Sandoval was only doing well at being his best man because of the many viewers watching him on Vanderpump Rules.

“When the cameras go on, he goes on. And then when they go off, you just don’t see him,” he added.

Immediately after Taylor claimed he hadn’t spoken to Sandoval since the wedding, Cohen appeared quite shocked. Meanwhile, Cartwright set the record straight about her husband’s claims, clarifying that the two of them did speak to Sandoval after the wedding but hadn’t communicated with him since filming wrapped on Season 8.

Taylor’s latest comments about Sandoval come just days after the reality star slammed his former friend during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor suggested to the outlet last week that Taylor was nothing more than an “actor” who looked “dumb” in the moments leading up to his and Cartwright’s wedding.

Taylor also suggested at the time that Sandoval had done such a stellar job at the event only because he was attempting to make up for the mistakes he made weeks prior as he allegedly ignored Taylor’s calls and text messages.