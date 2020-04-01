OJ Simpson Weighs In On Carole Baskin Murder Rumors, Says Don Became ‘Tiger Sashimi’

OJ Simpson has been catching up on some popular Netflix shows, including the super-popular Tiger King, while in quarantine due to the coronavirus. Turns out, the former NFLer shares a fairly popular opinion with the rest of the watching world: He believes that Carole Baskin’s missing husband, Don, was murdered.

After a round of golf, Simpson took to Twitter to share a video with his 944,000 followers. In the video, he discussed watching Tiger King and said that he thinks that Don Lewis became “tiger sashimi.”

“Listen, I’ve had so many people on my case asking me to watch some show called Tiger King. Well, yesterday I watched this show and oh my God is America in this bad of shape? I watched about six episodes of this show and I couldn’t believe what I was looking at. White people! What’s with you and wild animals? Leave them animals alone,” Simpson said, laughing.

“One thing I will say. There’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is, uh, tiger sashimi right now. I’m just saying,” he said with a chuckle. Check out Simpson’s video below.

For those who have watched Tiger King, you probably know that Baskin, who owns and operates Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida, was married to a man who disappeared back in 1997. Following an investigation, police did not find any evidence of Don’s whereabouts and it’s unknown what might have happened to him. There are some people who believe that Don secretly traveled to Costa Rica without leaving a trace behind. And then there are others who believe that Don was killed.

One theory put forth by other people featured in Tiger King is that Baskin actually murdered Don and that she fed his body to her tigers. When questions arose about the human body’s bones, the septic system on Baskin’s property was suggested.