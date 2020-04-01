Billy Joel & Wife Alexis Partner With Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong To Help New York During Pandemic

Billy Joel and his wife Alexis Roderick are the latest celebrities to step up and raise money amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple has partnered up with Bethenny Frankel and her BStrong Foundation to help those who are affected by the virus in New York City — which has become of epicenter of the outbreak in the United States.

In an Instagram post that shared on Frankel’s page, the former Housewives star announced that Billy and Alexis are bringing a “New York State of Mind,” to her efforts to help clinics, hospitals, and healthcare workers, protect themselves against the deadly disease. According to a statement written by Billy and Alexis, the Billy Joel Foundation is going to make a series of donations to aid in the relief efforts, noting that they are able to help provide immediate relief. The first donation of $500,000 will be used to purchase Personal Protective Equipment including masks, coronavirus kits, and hazmat suits for frontline responders.

Frankel’s post states that the products are being distributed in real-time to those in need. Seventy-five percent of the donations will go to New York City and Long Island area hospitals, while the remaining 25 percent will be sent to other hospitals in the state. Billy and Alexis shared that since they reside in New York, they feel that it’s important for them to give back locally. They also reminded everyone to continue take the proper precautions suggested by authorities, and offered their thoughts and prayers to those who are battling COVID-19 symptoms.

Since Frankel shared the statement on behalf of the Billy Joel Foundation it’s been flooded with praise from her 2.2 million followers. In addition to fans clicking the “like” button 10,000 times, the post also received over 200 comments. Most were quick to thank Frankel and the Joels for helping in such a desperate time of need.

“Thank you from the healthcare personnel you are saving! Thank you!!!,” one commenter wrote on the post.

“You are a rock star. Thank you B,” a second fan commented, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Two of my faves working together! You did great on the talk shows today. You are doing amazing work and have a lot to be proud of,” a third social media user chimed in.

Frankel has already made a number of other donations including providing face masks to other “hot spot” areas like Louisiana and California.