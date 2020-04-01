Fitness Model Gabby Allen Shows Off Toned Bod In Sports Bra And Black Underwear

Gabby Allen took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 31, to post a stunning snapshot of herself in a sexy outfit that showcased her fit body. The British fitness model and trainer paired her photo with a lengthy caption in which she vented about losing her composure in a recent Live after a “silly little troll got the better of me.”

Allen, who is also famous in the U.K. for her appearance in the reality show Love Island, sat onto her heels with her left side facing the camera. She rested her hands on her knees as she looked into the lenses with a half-smile. Allen rocked a black sports bra with gray accents that hugged her fit upper body. She teamed her top with a pair of black underwear bottoms, which sat high on her sides and low in the front, baring her toned stomach.

Since being published, the post has attracted more than 51,900 likes and upwards of 640 comments. Users of the social media platform used the space below the photo to share their support for Allen, showering her with compliments and sharing how much her workouts have helped them amid social distancing practices put in place in light of the pandemic of COVID-19.

“That was interesting to read u ave got my love and support on here keep up with your hard work so proud of u,” one user wrote, trailing the message with a few red heart emoji.

“You are doing an amazing thing and ALWAYS killing it, you should be so proud of yourself. Thank you so so much for helping us all feel alive in the mornings,” replied another fan, including a sparkly pink heart and a hugging emoji at the end of the comment.

“Gabby I’ve done your workouts the past 2 days and it’s really helping me get through isolation! You’re inspirational, f**k the trolls,” a third one chimed in, topping the reply with a flexed bicep emoji.

“You are way better than the trolls! I’ve loved your workouts everyday and think you’re an inspiration,” another one added, pairing the message with a pink heart.

