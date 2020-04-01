Cindy Prado Lifts Up Shirt & Shows Off Incredibly Toned Abs In Latest Instagram Update

The model flaunted her fit figure in her tantalizing Instagram post.

On Wednesday, April 1, American model Cindy Prado shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos, taken in Miami, Florida, shows the 28-year-old beauty standing in front of a sliding glass door that lead into a bedroom. A bed with a white duvet and black pillows can be seen in the blurred background. Cindy wore a casual outfit that consisted of an oversized gray tie-dye shirt, reading “WHT FX World Tour,” and a pair of matching sweatpants from the clothing brand White Fox Boutique. She also sported a gold chain choker necklace and statement earrings.

For the photo shoot, the bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves. She opted to wear a full face of makeup which featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, subtle winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, Cindy stood with her shoulders back and lifted up her shirt, flaunting her washboard abs. Fans could also catch a glimpse of her high-cut underwear. She altered her position for the following photo by tilting her head and placing one of her hands in her pant pocket. The third picture shows the model grabbing her chest, as she gazed directly into the camera. She leaned against the door and pulled up her T-shirt again for the fourth snap. The final shot consists of Cindy raising the garment even higher, leaving little to the imagination.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for White Fox Boutique by tagging the company and stating that she has been “living in” the matching set.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 20,000 likes. Many of Cindy’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“I think you are GORGEOUS,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart, heart-eye, and fire emoji to the comment.

“You look amazing and pretty,” added a different devotee.

“You’re the most gorgeous person ever,” said another admirer.

“You’re such a cutie,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.