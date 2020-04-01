Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Bodacious Derriere In White One-Piece

Internet fitness model Katya Elise Henry caught the attention of thousands on social media after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself on Wednesday, April 1. The social media star took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 7.2 million followers.

The 25-year-old American bombshell stunned in the photo as she was photographed leaning up against a transparent door. She took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera, sporting a shy smile and directing her gaze straight into the lens. She exuded a sweet but sexy vibe as she curved her back and propped her bottom out. She wore a full face of makeup for the snap, inching foundation, a light-pink lipstick, filled-in eyebrows, mascara, and blush that complemented her skin tone. Her long dark locks were naturally styled in waves as they fell down her back and over her shoulders. What stole the show, however, was Katya’s enviable curves that she flaunted in a revealing white one-piece.

The skintight garment, which did not leave much to the imagination, featured two thin straps that went over the hottie’s shoulders and down her back as it hugged and highlighted her assets. As the one-piece was designed in a classic Brazilian style, its briefs flaunted Katya’s bodacious derriere and curvaceous hips. The garment further showed off Katya’s flat midriff — a product of her incessant workout sessions.

The stunner accessorized the look with several pieces of jewelry, including bracelets, rings, and stud earrings. She also matched the outfit to her nails, which were painted with a white polish.

Katya did not indicate where she was photographed, but she revealed in the post that she was shot by Ronald Wayne, a Miami-based photographer.

“Mi amor,” the beauty simple captioned the post, followed by a heart emoji.

The sexy snapshot was met with a large amount of approval from a multitude Katya’s fans and amassed more than 58,000 likes in just the first 40 minutes after going live. An additional 700 followers also took to the comments section to vocalize their positive reactions on Katya’s beauty, her figure and her outfit.

“You are so pretty,” one user commented.

“I am crazy about you,” a second fan added with several heart emoji.

“Wow! A true goddess! So beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.

“Damn girl, you are so gorgeous,” a fourth fan admitted.

Katya has shared several sizzling-hot snapshots of herself on social media lately. Just on March 31, she sent hearts racing after she shared a snapshot of herself in tiny sky-blue bikini that flaunted her pert derriere, per The Inquisitr. The racy post accumulated more than 193,000 likes.