Jax Taylor Confirms He’s ‘Dunzo’ With Tom Sandoval As Brittany Cartwright Reveals If She’s Pregnant

He dished on their drama during 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright appeared on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, where the Vanderpump Rules stars opened up about the drama of the show and their future plans to start a family.

After calling into the show, which is currently based out of host Andy Cohen’s New York City apartment, Taylor was first asked about his ongoing feud with Tom Sandoval, which erupted ahead of production on Season 8 and continued throughout the currently airing season.

As viewers saw during the episode, Taylor confirmed he had not spoken to Sandoval since their latest feud on Twitter, which took place last month, and added that he doesn’t have any interest in attempting to mend their broken friendship.

“I have no… I have zero, zero interest in talking to that kid. Zero. I’m dunzo with that,” Taylor confirmed, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

After expressing his surprise in the end of the 20-year friendship between Taylor and Sandoval, Cohen questioned Taylor and Cartwright about a recent moment from the show in which the couple was seen telling Lisa Vanderpump that they were already trying to conceive their first child.

“Obviously, I’m drinking shots. So, I’m not pregnant,” Cartwright shared.

Meanwhile, according to Taylor, he’s too afraid to knock Cartwright up at this point in time due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, which Cohen recently recovered from. As he explained, he watches a lot of scary television series, including The Walking Dead, and learned that having a baby during a pandemic isn’t a good idea. He then admitted that when it comes to considering getting Cartwright pregnant, he imagines the worst will happen and fears they won’t have access to a hospital.

“Don’t think the worst. We can still go,” Cartwright said.

Still, Taylor wasn’t convinced and said that he is “so scared” about how the world is right now that he has major fears about going to the hospital and tending to the everyday needs of a pregnancy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cartwright said during a cast confessional during a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules that she and Taylor intended to start a “family very, very soon” before telling Vanderpump that she wasn’t yet expecting.

As fans of the Bravo reality series well know, Taylor and Cartwright were seen tying the knot at The Kentucky Castle during an episode of the show that aired on Bravo last month.