Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Series Of Family Photos, Says She’s Grateful To Be In ‘Self Isolation’ With Them

Tori Roloff took to Instagram earlier today and shared a sweet series of family photos amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc around the world. Roloff is the latest celebrity to take to social media to share her feelings on self-isolation. She is particularly thankful for her husband, two kids, and dog, who she is spending her time in self-isolation with.

The first photo in the set was a solo shot of her firstborn child, Jackson Roloff. The 2-year-old appeared outside with a slight smile on his face as he looked up toward the camera. Roloff’s eldest child looked as cute as could be with a multicolored hoodie, wearing the hood on top of his head.

The next image showed an up-close and personal shot of the latest addition to the Roloff clan — baby Lilah. In the snapshot, the cutie could be seen lying down in bed and looking as happy as could be with a toothless smile. She wore a sand-colored sweater and a cute navy bow with flowers on her head.

The third shot in the deck was one of Zach Roloff. He wore a similar look to his son, rocking a smile as he wore the hood of his jacket over his head. The Little People, Big World star posed outside where the sun was beating down on his shoulders.

Last but not least was a photo of the family’s gorgeous Bernese mountain dog, Murphy. The pooch sat in the middle of a railroad track and was a good boy as he posed for the camera.

In the caption, Roloff shared that since the family has been isolating themselves, she has been subjecting everyone to taking photos because it’s something that she loves to do.

In just a few hours of the cute update going live, they have earned rave reviews from fans with over 29,000 likes and 200-plus comments. While most followers reminded the reality stars to stay safe, countless others gushed over the sweet kiddos.

“Even the dog is posing! Beautiful pics,” one fan beamed, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Your pics are amazing!! How did you get so good at photography?” another one of Roloff’s followers asked.

“Beautiful photos, choosing to find joy in this situation is so inspiring that’s what I’m trying to do too” a third social media user chimed in.

Last month, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Roloff shared another cute solo shot of her daughter to celebrate her 3-month birthday.