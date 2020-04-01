Blond Bombshell Casi Davis Stuns In Green Latex Bodysuit And Sheer Black Tights

Casi Davis posed with a large Rottweiler.

Cassandre “Casi” Davis flaunted her fit figure in a shiny bodysuit and a pair of designer tights, and her stylish ensemble received rave reviews from her fans.

On Wednesday, the stunning fitness model and YouTube star took to Instagram to share a photo of her tantalizing look with her 1.3 million followers. Casi was pictured rocking an olive green latex bodysuit with a halter neck. The garment clung to her curves, and it featured princess seams that helped to further accentuate her lean hourglass shape.

The bodysuit also had high-cut leg openings that showcased Casi’s shapely thighs. However, the model’s long limbs weren’t bare. She was also rocking a pair of sheer black Gucci tights. Her designer legwear featured the brand’s iconic GG monogram motif. On her feet, Casi was wearing a pair of black patent leather stiletto pumps with pointed toes. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver statement chandelier earrings that were so long that they almost reached the tops of her shoulders.

The statuesque stunner had her golden blond locks pulled back in a low ponytail. Casi’s beauty look included a matte nude lip, eye shadow in an earthy color palette, winged eyeliner, and black mascara. Her dark eyebrows were sculpted into thin arches.

Casi was posing with her left hand on her hip, which drew the eye to her tiny waist. It also showed off her strong, sculpted bicep. She was standing in front of a massive Rottweiler. The black-and-brown dog wasn’t looking at the camera.

The backdrop of Casi’s photo was a large mass of green palm branches and a wooden privacy fence. The sun’s scintillating rays were reflecting off of her shiny bodysuit and making her exquisite earrings glitter.

Casi’s swanky snapshot earned a warm reception from her Instagram followers. It racked up over 8,000 likes in the span of an hour, and the fitness enthusiast’s fans also lavished her look with praise in the comments section of her post.

“Boss Lewk,” read one response to Casi’s photo.

“Beyond stunning,” another admirer remarked.

“Aesthetics for the win,” a third Instagrammer wrote.

“Them legs,” read a fourth comment.

Casi’s photo also inspired an avalanche of emoji, including a lot of flames and heart-eyes.

While Casi’s fans loved her latest look, it wasn’t as revealing as some of the outfits that she often poses in. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the fitness model really got her Instagram followers’ pulses races with a swimsuit snapshot that she shared with them last week. Her tiny two-piece left little to the imagination.