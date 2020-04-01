Bella Hadid Goes Topless Under Her ‘Favorite Yellow Jacket’ In A Series Of Photographic Studies

On Wednesday, Bella Hadid showed up on Instagram while posing on top of her bed made with crisp white sheets. Her minimal fashion statement — which included what the 23-year-old supermodel called her “favorite yellow jacket” — was captured in multiple photographic images shared with the star’s 29.4 million followers.

In all three of the posts in a grouping that she dubbed “a series,” Bella also rocked large hoops earrings, a pearl choker, and a gold ring on the middle finger of her left hand. Only a few stray locks of hair escaped from the headdress she made from a scarf that covered the majority of her long tresses.

As she posed, Bella wore her jacket open, revealing she wore nothing underneath.

In all kinds of poses, various parts of the blond beauty’s breasts and other naked parts could be seen.

One picture featured a good look at her cleavage, while another shot sported her chiseled midsection.

In a couple of pictures, she was lying down on the bed, while in others, she was sitting upright.

In all the images, Bella wore subtle makeup. Applications included darkened and reshaped eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, highlighter, contouring, blush, and a bit of nude-colored lipstick.

Bella’s Instagram posts that made up the three-post series earned the supermodel plenty of attention. Within less than 40 minutes, her first update was liked more than 267,000 times, including one like from fellow model Hailey Bieber.

In the same amount of time, the post earned over 1,000 comments.

“Happy quarantine,” stated one fan, who added a double pink heart emoji.

“All dressed up,” remarked a second fan, who added a trio of yellow heart emoji.

“A goddess in her yellow jacket [mind-blown emoji],” mused a third admirer.

“Definitely streaming this series throughout quarantine,” said a fourth Instagram user.

Bella previously went topless for a number of her Instagram images.

Last month, the supermodel concocted an incongruous ensemble including a baseball cap, a pair of hoop earrings, wide-legged pants, and sneakers, according to The Inquisitr.

As the star posed, she munched on a burrito for her selfie while sitting on the floor of a nicely appointed room decorated with an area rug, a potted plant, and a bunch of pink roses gathered together inside a stout white vase.

While she seemed to be comfortable even though she wasn’t wearing anything to cover her breasts, Bella did hold her Mexican sandwich close to her chest in a strategic position that avoided breaking any of Instagram’s strict rules regarding nudity. She showed both sideboob and underboob, but the supermodel did not allow the most intimate aspect of that part of her anatomy to be on view.