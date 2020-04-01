Spanish Brunette Lorena Duran Flaunts Curves In Crocheted Bikini In Sneak Peek From ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Lorena Duran shared a hot new update to her Instagram page earlier this week in which she showed off her killer curves in a tiny bikini from a sneak peek of her upcoming spread for the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The photo showed the Spanish model sitting in the bright white sand, which contrasted with her deeply tanned skin. Duran — who is best known for being the first curvy model to be used in a Victoria’s Secret campaign, according to Sports Illustrated — sat with one leg stretched to the side and the other bent in front of her body as she placed her hand on her hips for the camera. The background captured tropical vegetation and a bit of the blue sky. The geotag revealed the picture was taken at White Bay Beach in Guana Island, British Virgin Islands.

Duran rocked a crocheted two-piece bathing suit that boasted stripes in gray and yellow against a nude background. The bikini top featured thin straps that went over her shoulders. The bra had a low-cut neckline that displayed a lot of her cleavage. The triangles of the top were small, adding a lot of spice to the suit.

On her lower body, Duran rocked a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps that tied on the sides and sat high on her frame. The model tugged slightly at the string on the right for a sexy pose.

Since going live, the photo racked up more than 18,000 likes and upwards of 150, a considerably higher average compared to her regular posts. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to shower Duran in compliments and emoji. The comments were written in several languages, particularly her native Spanish, but also Portuguese and English.

“Stunner,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a heart-eyes emoji and a sparkle.

“OMG!!!” interjected another fan, following the message with a string of purple heart emoji.

“So HOTTT,” a third one raved, including a red heart and a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“O. M. G….. ur not real!” another one added.

In mid-January, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced that Duran would join the team as a rookie. As the magazine shared on its Instagram, Duran went to the British Virgin Islands to shoot her first spread for the issue, which was captured by photographer Josie Clough. In addition to Duran, other models who were also shot in the Caribbean territory included Samantha Hoopes, Robin Holzken, Haley Kalil, and Olivia Brower. The 2020 issue should hit newsstands in early May.