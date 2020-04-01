Victoria Villarroel Flaunts Killer Figure In Olive Bikini In Steamy Instagram Pic

Kylie Jenner’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel’s new Instagram photo showed her taking a selfie as she flaunted her amazing physique while wearing a tiny two-piece swimsuit. The Venezuelan model has been posting a series of sultry looks lately, and today’s upload was no different.

Victoria was seen in front of a big mirror in her skimpy bikini, inside a posh-looking bathroom. She posed with her right hip popped to the side, while holding her phone with her left hand as she took the selfie. Nothing interesting was seen in the background, apart from sinks, another big mirror, and a big bathtub.

The 28-year-old model sported a daring olive bikini set that showcased her incredibly toned body. The bikini top featured classic padded triangle cups with a ruched design at the ends, as well as a deep neckline, exposing her ample cleavage. She wore a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms that boasted thin straps that rested high on her slim waist. Fans also couldn’t stop noticing her flat stomach and lean thighs.

Victoria kept her accessories simple and wore a delicate gold choker necklace and a gold ring worn on the middle finger of her left hand. She kept her brunette locks up, seemingly in a high bun. As most of her face was blocked by her phone, it was hard to tell whether she had makeup on or not.

Instead of using words, she dropped a couple of green-colored emoji in the caption of the post — specifically a dinosaur, a heart, a kiwi, and a lizard. For fans who liked her swimwear, unfortunately, the model did not mention or tagged a brand.

Many of her 1.1 million Instagram followers were quick to engage with her sizzling hot photo. After over 20 hours of going live, the new post received over 148,000 likes and more than 400 comments. Her online admirers flocked to the comments section to write compliments on her stunning physique, while others were speechless and entered emoji instead.

“Your natural body is beautiful, and your face is gorgeous! You are a total package. Your ex-fiance lost an amazing woman,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Now this brightens my day. You and your sister have the best body shapes,” gushed an admirer, adding two red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love how real your body is, and that tan looks so amazing. BTW, I love your bikini!” said a third social media user.

“I think I just had a heart attack! You look so good!” wrote a fourth follower.