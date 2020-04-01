Pauline Tantot Shows Off Curvy Figure In Tube Top And Form-Fitting Sweatpants

Blond bombshell Pauline Tantot sent many hearts racing worldwide on social media after she posted a number of sexy snapshots of herself on Wednesday, April 1. The internet sensation took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3.5 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 25-year-old beauty — who is of French and Persian descent — wowed in the slideshow, that consisted of three photos, as she was photographed outdoors in a number of sultry poses and angles that displayed her from both the front and the back. She appeared to be rocking some light makeup, including a light-pink lipstick, a bit of eyeshadow, and blush that complemented her tanned complexion. Her long highlighted blond locks were styled in waves as they fell down her back. What demanded the most attention in the snaps, however, was Pauline’s killer curves, which she displayed in a form-fitting outfit.

Pauline’s top, which was strapless, was white and tightly hugged her perky assets. The cropped garment, which drew attention to her flat and toned tummy, also revealed a bit of cleavage up top.

The beauty paired the crop with a pair of sweatpants that featured a cloud and sky pattern. The bottoms were long and had no trouble showing off the model’s bodacious derriere and curvy figure as they were rather tight on her. The high-waisted elastic band also helped to show off Pauline’s tiny midriff. The stunner finished the look off with just a necklace.

Though Pauline did not indicate where she was photographed, she revealed in the post’s caption that the outfit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online retailer that she is partnered with. She also joked that her head was “in the clouds.”

The attention-grabbing slideshow was received with instant praise from many of Pauline’s fans and accumulated more than 120,000 likes in the first two after going live. An additional 500 followers also took to the comments section to relay their reactions on the model’s enviable figure, her outfit, and her beauty.

“Your smile is everything,” one user commented.

“Heaven in human form,” a second fan added.

“You are so beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“These photo really help during quarantine, thank you,” a grateful fan admitted.

Pauline has served a number of sizzling snapshots on social media lately. Just on March 28, she sent temperatures soaring after she posted a photo of herself in an undone cardigan sweater while she went braless underneath, per The Inquisitr. The seductive post accumulated more than 250,000 likes.