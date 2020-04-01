Prince Harry Reportedly Felt ‘Beyond Helpless’ & Guilty After His Dad Tested Positive For COVID-19

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling a lot of guilt following his father’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis. The pandemic has been causing problems around the globe, sparing nobody from the potentially deadly virus — including royals. Prince Charles was the first member of Prince Harry’s immediate family to fall ill with COVID-19. Since moving from London to Canada and then reportedly to Los Angeles, Harry is feeling guilty that he can’t be there for his father, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Despite their ups and downs, hearing that his dad is sick with a potentially life-threatening illness is a huge wake-up call,” an insider close to the situation told the magazine. “And he’s overwhelmed with feelings of guilt for not being closer to home while this is all going on.”

The same source went on to share that Harry was first made aware of his father’s diagnosis over the phone, and that’s the same way that Prince William was alerted.

“During the heart-wrenching call, he confessed to feeling beyond helpless, being over 5,000 miles away in L.A.”

However, Harry’s mind was somewhat put at ease by his father, who reportedly assured him that he had only experienced mild symptoms and nothing serious. Nevertheless, the insider shares that Harry admitted that his father’s recent health crisis has “hit home” since he’s come to the realization that his father and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, will not be around forever. One more thing making the prince’s struggle harder has been the eight-hour time difference between Los Angeles and London.

If there is a silver lining, it’s that the illness has brought the royal family closer together — much like it has united the globe. The entire unit has been rallying together amid the pandemic despite not physically being with each other at the moment.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made the move away from London to Canada with their son, Archie, this past November. However, it wasn’t until March that they supposedly moved to Los Angeles, a place Markle used to call home. Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that the pair are very excited to start the next chapter in their lives on the West Coast as their transition from London to Canada and Canada to L.A. has come to an end.

While Harry is a newcomer to Los Angeles, it’s a familiar place for Markle. Not only does her mother, Doria Ragland, call the area home, but she also has an extended group of friends who reside there as well. In addition, many of Markle’s managers, agents, and representatives live in the area and will be able to help if she decides to resume her acting career.

For now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex likely plan to spend the next few months focusing on their family instead of their careers.