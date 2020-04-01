Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Killer Body in Tiny, Black Bikini For Instagram Mirror Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian made a special appearance on the official Instagram account of her lifestyle brand, Poosh, on Wednesday afternoon. In a new photo on the brand’s feed, the 40-year-old reality star showed off her stunning body in an incredibly tiny, black bikini as she posed in a mirror for a selfie.

The photo showed Kourtney standing in a long, cream-colored hallway, far away enough from the mirror so that the camera caught her entire outfit. The hallway itself was dimly lit, but light did appeared to be pouring in through a window off-camera, as beams washed over the floor behind Kourtney. She looked ready for a day in the sun in her tiny swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Kourtney’s look included a triangle-shaped, all-black top with a plunging neckline that just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, a small bit of underboob appeared to be exposed in the minuscule bikini. The top cut off just below her breasts, so Kourtney’s flat, toned tummy was on full display.

Kourtney paired the top with an even tinier, black thong that covered only what was necessary. The U-shaped bikini remained low on the front, beneath her belly button, to further show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were completely exposed.

Kourtney accessorized her look with a black baseball cap, which featured white lettering stitched on the front. In addition, she rocked black sunglasses and a makeup-free face, though the babe hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. She wore her long, dark hair down and styled in messy waves.

Kourtney posed with her toes pointed and legs crossed in a way that elongated her endless pins. She held something in one hand at her side, while she raised her phone to her face with the other hand. Kourtney curved her body slightly and maintained a straight face for the camera.

The post garnered more than 25,000 likes and just over 150 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a hit with Kourtney’s fans. Many of Poosh’s followers expressed admiration for the television personality’s stunning physique in the comments section.

“Amazing pic,” one fan said.

“You’re a natural beauty!!” another user added.

“What a queen,” a third follower wrote with fire and crown emoji.

Kourtney has always been able to kill it in any bikini look. On her own Instagram feed earlier this week, the star shared a few throwback photos in which she rocked a beautiful, burgundy two-piece.