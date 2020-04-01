Ben Luderer Dead, 30-Year-Old Dies From Coronavirus 3 Days After NJ Hospital Sent Him Home

Ben Luderer, who was a 30-year-old high school teacher and varsity baseball coach in New Jersey, died of coronavirus. Luderer’s death came three days after a hospital discharged him, according to a People report. So far, Luderer’s death is one of 260 in the state.

Luderer’s wife, Brandy, said that on March 19 she tested positive for COVID-19, and three days later, her husband also experienced symptoms. On Friday, March 27, the coach’s symptoms got worse, and he received oxygen at the hospital, and then released with a Z-pack and other medications. On Sunday, the couple though that Luderer showed some signs of recovery, but then he took a turn for the worse. Unfortunately, by 6 a.m. Monday morning, Luderer passed away.

The coach worked for Cliffside Park School District, and it confirmed his death in a statement.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of Mr. Ben Luderer, a teacher in School No. 6 and our varsity baseball coach. Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to Mrs. Luderer, her family members, friends, and the entire Cliffside Park community,” the statement read.

In college, the 30-year-old played for the Marist Red Foxes, and that team also gave a heartfelt tribute to its alum in a tweet that included a picture of him suited up for the team swinging a baseball bat. They noted that he’d been a great teammate who was both smart and tough and that he’d also been a beloved coach and teacher after his college baseball career.

#16 – Saddened with the news of former student-athlete Ben Luderer’s passing. He was tough, smart & a great teammate. Went on be a loved teacher & coach! We pray for Ben’s wife and family! ???? pic.twitter.com/wctZa6hkaw — Marist Baseball (@Marist_BSB) March 30, 2020

Also, Luderer’s high school baseball coach Greg Butler spoke out about his former player, noting that he was stunned to hear of the 30-year old’s passing. Butler said that the team had been invincible, and Luderer embodied the attitude.

Luderer’s father, Bill Luderer, spoke about his son to ABC 7 NY. Luderer and his wife felt terrible because they’d accidentally exposed Bill, who is 71. For now, Bill and his wife appear okay.

“Ben is a gift that was given to us that we were happy and privileged to have had for 30 years,” Bill said. “He was a wonderful person and connected with everybody that he knew. He had a great sense of humor, he was kind of sarcastic at times, but he was loving and caring.”

Governor Phil Murphy also tweeted about the young baseball coach, writing that he was taken too soon and offering his condolences to family and friends. Meanwhile, Luderer’s friend Eric Pfisterer noted that COVID-19 doesn’t just affect older people or those in the higher risk category — it can hit anyone, at any age.