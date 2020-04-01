Chanel West Coast Slays In Cropped Sweater And Tiny Daisy Dukes

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast stunned her 3.4 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double Instagram update recently. The bombshell, who many may recognize from her role on MTV’s Ridiculousness, rocked a casual ensemble that showcased her curves to perfection.

On top, she wore a white oversized sweatshirt with a print of angels on the front, and the phrase “what’s the tea?” written in script along the bottom. The short covered up her cleavage and was very loose on her arms, but she managed to showcase some skin due to the cropped length. Her toned stomach was on full display in the look, and she placed her hands on her waist as she posed in front of a plain gray wall for the first snap.

Chanel paired the cropped sweater with high-waisted Daisy Dukes that she accessorized with a neutral belt. The shorts were crafted from light-wash denim with some distressing details, including a frayed hem. She added a few additional accessories, including a pair of retro cat-eye sunglasses and hoop earrings. Her long locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in a sleek style, reaching all the way to her waist.

In the second snap, Chanel angled her body to the side to showcase a bit more of her petite physique. She tugged the sweater out, showing off her stomach, and the perspective flaunted a few extra inches of her curvaceous thighs. She had on a chain necklace, as well as a few layered gold bracelets on one wrist and a statement ring.

Chanel’s beauty look was neutral, with a pale pink hue on her lips. Her fans absolutely loved the stunning Instagram update, and it racked up over 17,300 likes within just one hour. Many of her followers raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments as well, and the post received 356 comments within the first hour of the post being live.

“Chanel you are so cute and pretty,” one fan said, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

“Baddest chick in the world,” another follower added.

“Gorgeous as always,” one follower commented.

“You look so good as brunette,” another said, loving the latest iteration of Chanel’s ever-changing hair.

Recently, Chanel tantalized her fans with a snap taken in a wild ensemble she rocked for a video she was in. As The Inquisitr reported, the pint-sized rapper wore a pair of skintight hot pink shorts, stiletto heels, a pink sweater and a wild braided beauty look for the smoking hot update.