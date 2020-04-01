NYPD May Create Special ‘DOA’ Units To Handle ‘Mounting Number’ Of Coronavirus Deaths

'The idea of creating a Borough DOA Team is being looked at and we only want volunteers for it,' reads a purported message from NYPD leaders.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is reportedly considering assembling “DOA Teams” — that is, teams that will collect the bodies of people deemed dead on arrival — in order to deal with the mounting coronavirus pandemic in the city.

As The New York Post reports, an email, purportedly from the NYPD’s top commanders, said that the country’s largest police force is looking for volunteers to work on teams that will collect the bodies of people who have died of COVID-19, the respiratory illness that derives from the novel coronavirus.

Cops who volunteer for the assignment can qualify for up to 60 hours of overtime pay per months — more than twice what the force usually allows during normal circumstances.

“The idea of creating a Borough DOA Team is being looked at and we only want volunteers for it … no forcing anybody. It would be three teams (2 investigators per team).” the purported email reads.

However, an unidentified NYPD spokesperson denied the veracity of the email, saying that no plan to assemble “DOA teams” is in the works.

The severity of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City is becoming more apparent by the day, as the death toll in the city recently topped 1,000. Officials in the city, which has now become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, expect the death toll to mount in the coming days.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, conditions in New York City are so bad that some front-line workers have described it as a “war zone.” Paramedics are working grueling and exhausting shifts, some without personal protective equipment, leading them to fear that they’ve brought the coronavirus home to their own families.

They describe going into cramped, tiny Manhattan apartments and finding whole families suffering from COVID-19. Another paramedic described responding to a cancer patient who had tried to take her own life by drinking a liter of vodka, after learning that her chemotherapy treatments have been postponed to clear up hospital space for coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, according to a companion New York Post report, the city expects to be so short on space in its morgues that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is bringing in refrigerated trucks to use as morgues. Specifically, the agency is sending 85 trucks, each with the capacity to hold about 40 bodies, effectively doubling the city’s morgue capacity from 3,500 to 7,000.

Similarly, the city’s Medical Examiner’s office is bringing in 42 Department of Defense Mortuary Affairs staffers to help with the expected surge of bodies.