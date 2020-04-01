‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Admits There’s ‘No Certainty’ In His Relationship With Cassie Randolph

The reality star says his relationship is still a day-to-day thing nearly 18 months in.

Colton Underwood says his relationship with Cassie Randolph is still a “day-by-day” thing more than a year after they began dating. The Bachelor star opened up about his love life in his memoir, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV.

Colton, who recently revealed that he and Cassie briefly split last August, told Entertainment Tonight that the brief breakup made him realize nothing is certain in his relationship.

“There is no certainty right now,” Colton said. “I mean we’re not engaged, we’re not married. I love her to bits and pieces and I think that for us, we just need to keep communicating and having those open conversations with one another. I mean, we’re just taking it day by day right now.”

Colton also said that even amid his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent quarantine at the Randolph house – which had Cassie and her family taking care of him remotely as he stayed sequestered on the third floor of their Huntington Beach home — has not made him think he will propose to Cassie any time soon. Colton reiterated that their relationship is still a “day-by-day thing at this point.”

Colton added that his hesitation stems from last summer’s breakup, which he seems to blame himself for. The Bachelor star said he put a lot of “pressure” on the relationship and was almost pushing Cassie away by trying to set a goal for an engagement date. He also said the two stopped communicating properly because they got “busy.”

Colton said the couple’s future comes with no real timeline.

“We decided that we’re not moving in together until we’re married. So, we have that to look forward to in the next step into our relationship,” Colton said. “But as far as like, timeline, we still talk about her finishing school and this and that.”

The Bachelor star, whose virginity was a main topic on his season of the ABC dating show, also joked that fans won’t know for sure if he lost his virginity until Cassie makes a future pregnancy announcement someday.

Colton did touch on his virginity in The First Time, Page Six notes. In the book, Colton detailed how he invited Cassie up to a fantasy suite while they were in Mallorca, Spain, filming the final episode of The Bachelor. Colton wrote that when they were finally alone without any cameras he asked Cassie what she wanted to do and she threw the question right back at him.

While Colton wrote that what happened next is “none of your business,” he did tease, “No one talks about their sex life unless they don’t have one.”

He also revealed that the shower in the fantasy suite was all glass and was in the same room as the bed, so there was no getting away from seeing some skin.

“There was no doubt we were going to end up naked in front of each other,” Colton wrote.

The former NFL player also revealed that when Bachelor producers showed up outside of the fantasy suite the following morning for an early interview, he and Cassie “weren’t ready” to answer the door.