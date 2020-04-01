Brazilian Hottie Bru Luccas Shows Off Hourglass Figure In White Swimsuit

Bru Luccas might be self-quarantined at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but she has been keeping her Instagram page in full swing. On Tuesday, March 31, the Brazilian fitness model shared with her 2.6 million followers a sweltering throwback photo of herself in a swimsuit that showcased her enviable figure.

The photo showed Luccas striking a seemingly spontaneous pose on a beach during sunset. The model stood in the sand with one leg in front of the other, in a way that highlighted her strong quads and voluptuous hips and booty. Luccas balanced a skateboard behind her head, using her right hand to keep it in place.

Luccas wore a solid white one-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her tanned complexion. The suit had thin straps that went over her shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that dipped into her chest, putting quite a lot of her ample cleavage on display.

The suit boasted high legs that sat above her hips, which outlined her derriere and contrasted it with her small waist, showcasing her hourglass figure. Luccas didn’t reveal where her swimsuit was from. The model completed her casual look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

While Luccas didn’t add a geotag to this post, she did to a previous Instagram share from November 2018, indicating that the photo was captured in San Diego, California.

In under a day of being posted, the photo has attracted more than 126,000 likes and upwards of 725 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans and followers. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for Luccas.

“Hells yes,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a string of heart-eyes emoji and fire.

“Your [sic] gorgeous baby,” replied another fan, also including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Queen,” a third user chimed in, topping the reply with a heart-eyes emoji, a fire and a red heart.

“SO AWESOME!!!!” another one added, including a series of emoji depicting a hot face, red blues, shooting stars and fire.

Luccas has been digging into her arsenal of older photos recently to keep her Instagram feed alive. As The Inquisitr has previously written, the model shared another throwback earlier this week in which she rocked a skimpy floral bikini. Luccas stood on a beach under a pier while facing the camera, putting her curves front and center. Like her new post, Monday’s also garnered plenty of interactions, including over 115,000 likes and more than 720 comments.