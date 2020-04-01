Kara Del Toro Smolders In Sheer Lace Lingerie

Model Kara Del Toro has not let being quarantined stop her from sharing sexy content online. She has been updating her Instagram page regularly, and on Wednesday, she shared a post that saw her looking incredibly sexy in a set of sheer lace lingerie.

The beauty’s outfit consisted of a white crop top with a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage. The bottoms were a matching pair of shorts that looked as comfortable as they were sexy. She completed the outfit with a white cropped sweater, which she left unopened. Her bronze tan popped against the white colors as light streaming in from outside hit her skin.

Kara’s post consisted of two mirror selfies that saw her sitting on the floor of what was presumably her home. She was next to a window and behind her was a mirror on the wall.

In the first photo, Kara leaned one elbow on the windowsill as she held her hand dramatically up to the side of her face. She sat on one hip and faced the camera. One knee was slightly bent while her other leg was extended and partially out of the view of the camera. However, her leg was visible in the mirror behind her. She held the phone in her other hand and gave the camera a sultry look. Kara’s cleavage was on display as well as her flat tummy. Her toned thighs were also prominent in the snap.

The second picture was similar to the first one. Instead of leaning on the windowsill, she held her free hand in her hair while she sat up. She had a serious expression on her face as she snapped the photo.

Kara wore her hair down in loose waves. Her makeup application was light and included blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips.

In the caption, she said she was daydreaming. She also said her lingerie was available though online retailer BooHoo.

Dozens of Kara’s fans couldn’t wait to tell her how sexy the snaps were, with some commenting that she was dreamy.

“I’m daydreaming of you in my arms,” quipped one admirer.

“You are what daydreams are made of!!” a second Instagram user told her.

“You’re a dream,” said a third follower.

“You look amazing and so beautiful,” wrote a fourth fan.

Just yesterday, Kara looked sensational in another set of lingerie while she posed seductively next to a mirror.