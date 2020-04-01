Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy String Bikini While Eating Fruit

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing swimwear.

On Wednesday, April 1, American fitness model Yaslen Clemente uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.7 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photos show the Instagram star striking a series of poses on a white leather couch. She sizzled in a white string bikini adorned with a cherry pattern. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her shoulder-length hair in tight curls and a deep side part. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara.

In the first image, the 22-year-old is seen kneeling, while holding onto a small white bowl containing grapes and strawberries. Yaslen closed her eyes and smiled sweetly, as she placed a strawberry to her lips. For the following photo she sat down and put one of her hands on the side of her face. The model resumed her kneeling position for the third photo. However, she altered her pose by turning her body slightly away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera, with a strawberry in her mouth. The final photo was a close-up shot of Yaslen’s flat stomach.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be reminding her followers to include fruit in their diets.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Many of Yaslen’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow beautiful curls… and body,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“@yaslenxoxo you’re literally the best person and supermodel on [Instagram] that I’ve followed. I swear,” added another admirer.

“You’re so gorgeous darling Yaslen. Have a wonderful day,” said a different devotee.

“So hot babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Yaslen engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her unbelievable body on Instagram. In fact, she has a tendency to upload photos of herself wearing risque ensembles.