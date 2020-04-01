Jana Duggar Sifts Through Debris After Tornado Hits Arkansas, And Fans Worry About Her Safety

Some fans noted that the volunteers in her photos weren't practicing social distancing.

Jana Duggar did her part to help families who were affected by the tornado that ripped through Jonesboro, Arkansas over the weekend. However, the photos of the recovery efforts that she shared on social media left some fans concerned for her safety.

On April 1, the 30-year-old Counting On star took to Instagram to share two snapshots with her 676,000 followers. In the first photo, Jana was pictured helping a group of people sift through the wreckage of a house that the tornado left in its wake. She was wearing a maroon T-shirt, gray skirt, black leggings, and pink sneakers. Jana was also sporting a pair of tan leather gloves and a blue face mask.

Jana had the handle of a shovel or a similar implement in her hand, and she was seemingly using it to move large pieces of debris. A group of people behind her were crowded around one of the home’s only remaining standing walls, and they were trying to move a hutch. Two young men were not wearing protective face masks. They were being assisted by a blond woman whose back was to the camera. Another young woman was standing near Jana, and she was wearing a mask.

Jana’s second photo showed another view of the debris field, including piles of wooden beams and plywood, as well as trees that had been blown over. She was pictured walking through the wreckage.

In the caption of her post, Jana shared a message of support for the people of Jonesboro who were affected by the tornado. She tagged the Christian nonprofit Medic Corps, which is the same organization that she joined last year to help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

In response to her photos, some of Jana’s followers expressed their concern that she and the other people pictured were not taking proper safety precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus. A few fans noted that the volunteers weren’t adhering to social distancing guidelines by standing so close to one another.

“This is devastating. Pls know you still need to physical distance by 6′. You’re all way too close together. The last thing this community is going to need is to be hit with a surge of Covid cases,” read one response to her post.

“Very honourable. Please respect the physical distances. The mask alone won’t do it. This is unsafe for so many people. STAY HOME,” another commenter wrote.

“As devastating as this is, covid-19 is a bigger threat.. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. You need to take this pandemic seriously. You are not only putting yourself at risk. You are putting your loved ones and many more people at risk for covid-19. #stayhome,” a third Instagrammer remarked.

According to CNN, the tornado that hit Jonesboro didn’t cause any causalities, but 22 people were injured, and numerous buildings were damaged.