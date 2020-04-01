Ina Garten Makes Massive Cosmopolitan In Morning Cocktail Hour Instagram Post

The celebrity chef held an early morning cocktail hour to teach fans how to make a crisis-sized drink.

In a comical Instagram post at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, Ina Garten taught her followers how to make a coronavirus crisis-sized drink. The beloved Barefoot Contessa television host and celebrity chef let her humor take center stage in her video filmed from her home kitchen. Wearing a navy blue button-down blouse with her signature popped collar, the chef walked her fans through her favorite cosmopolitan recipe.

The post was even accompanied by Garten’s comment, “It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis!”

Garten opens her video by explaining the importance of traditions during stressful times and claims the cocktail hour as her favorite one. She starts with an exceptionally large pitcher, justifying it with the idea of making enough for everyone, including unexpected guests.

“Wait a minute. No one’s stopping by,” Garten adds with a laugh.

She goes on to add two cups of high-quality vodka, which the recipe calls for. In the video, Garten simply empties what’s left of a bottle of Grey Goose vodka into the pitcher. Next, is one cup of orange liqueur such as Cointreau or Triple Sec. Again, the chef empties the bottle without a drop left. Lastly is a cup of cranberry juice and half a cup of fresh-squeezed lime juice. After combining the liquor and mixers, she pours the contents of the pitcher into an extra-large shaker filled halfway with ice. Garten explains the cocktail needs to be shaken for 30 seconds.

“You have lots of time. It’s not a problem,” Garten says. “During a crisis, you know, almost any hour can be cocktail hour.”

Before pouring up the cocktail, Garten also claims the martini glass is very important when preparing the cosmopolitan drinks too. Next, she brings her very large martini glass within the camera frame. More than half of the original pitcher’s cocktail is poured into the glass.

“Stay safe, have a very good time and don’t forget the cocktails,” Garten says as she takes a sip.

Garten, who has more than 2 million Instagram followers, has received tons of great responses and comments. Some feedback even came from other celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and fellow celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentis too.

me: there are no rules ina garten: https://t.co/IktjvUb7JG — darth™ (@darth) April 1, 2020

I saw Ina Garten trending and got nervous that my favorite @FoodNetwork personality caught #COVIDー19. Nope, she’s just being a BOSS and making the world’s largest cosmo for herself ???????????? pic.twitter.com/5UziQS1DeO — Katie (@IAmKatie11) April 1, 2020

God bless Ina Garten, a wholesome queen https://t.co/U4bQCzGdXF — Kristen~ (@Squabie_bby) April 1, 2020

All jokes aside, Garten has been frequently posting to Instagram throughout the coronavirus crisis to help home cooks everywhere. She has shared some of her favorite recipes that are freezer-friendly as well as dishes made from pantry staples. From lentils and pastas to chicken stock and frittatas, the self-made chef is working to make shelter-in-place meals better. She even posted a toasted waffle slathered with peanut butter and jelly as a low-prep meal when the cook needs a break.