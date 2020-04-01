Catelynn Lowell Fires Back At Claims Tyler Baltierra Cheated On Her: ‘It Would Drive Him Insane’

Catelynn Lowell is firing back at claims that her husband Tyler Baltierra has cheated on her, explaining that he wouldn’t be able to do so without telling her.

The Teen Mom OG star spoke out to Us Weekly about the cheating rumors that have resurfaced since the new season of the show started to air on MTV.

“For people to think that he cheats is ridiculous and you obviously don’t know his character because he would never be able to cheat and not tell me. It would drive him insane.”

Not only that, it turns out the couple are always together, too. Catelynn dished that they are together “every day.” Because of that, it appears that Catelynn always knows where her man is and it isn’t away with another person.

The couple have been with one another since they were teenagers. They were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Now, the two have marked 14 years being together.

Despite having a strong bond for such a long time, the cheating rumors persist. Catelynn admits that the latest claims have her a bit perplexed.

“Obviously this isn’t the first time cheating rumors have popped up but now it’s gone to the level of being with his Instagram followers? Please!” she exclaimed.

While the couple appear to be happy together, their marriage is far from perfect. The two actually spent some time apart at the end of 2018 prior to welcoming their daughter Vaeda into the world. The trial separation lasted only for 30 days and they reunited before the birth of their daughter.

As to why these particular rumors continue to get brought up, Catelynn has some theories. She suggests that people simply like to create drama. Cate also suggested that if there was truth to the speculation, proof would have surfaced by now, especially considering how long the cheating claims have been around.

“Doesn’t anyone think that if this was really happening there would be someone running to the tabloids with proof and would’ve been outed by now?” Catelynn asked.

“I honestly think that people just have a hard time believing in our relationship.”

Even if people do have a hard time accepting that Catelynn and Tyler are happy with one another, they have proved that their relationship is strong on the new season of Teen Mom OG. The couple even had a recommitment ceremony while on vacation in Hawaii, showing how strong their love is.