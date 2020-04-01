‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber Apparently Is Still Hanging Out With Kelley Flanagan In Chicago

It seems that the reunion between The Bachelor Peter Weber and one of his contestants, Kelley Flanagan, is continuing to raise eyebrows in Chicago, Illinois. Peter eliminated Kelley during filming just before the hometown dates, but they are spending time together again and fans are buzzing over their unknown status.

Last week, Peter and Kelley were seen hanging out in Chicago with Dustin Kendrick from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Now, The Bachelor fans have noticed that Peter, Kelley, and Dustin seem to still be hanging out together in Chicago. Dustin and Kelley do both live in Chicago, but Peter’s based in California.

As is the case with a lot of reality television stars and social media influencers these days, Peter and the crew he’s currently hanging out with seem to be passing the time by posting videos on TikTok. On Wednesday, spoiler king Reality Steve retweeted a post on Twitter showing that The Bachelor star has been having some fun with some of the viral TikTok challenges that have been making the rounds.

The short video was originally posted to a new TikTok account that only has two posts so far and doesn’t seem to have anybody’s name attached to it. It just so happens that the videos feature these latest shenanigans involving Dustin, Peter, Kelley, and a couple of other ladies doing the moves to the viral “Something New” dance.

Peter himself has also recently set up a TikTok account, and his sole video shows just him. However, the location where he is and the outfit he is wearing in this video seems to match the other video that happens to include Kelley.

What does it all mean? It doesn’t appear that Peter and Kelley are ready to give The Bachelor fans any specific details. In fact, the two aren’t currently being all that public about the fact they are spending time together.

It’s not clear when or why Peter traveled to Chicago or how long he’s planning to stay there. It’s also not clear who he is staying with, or where these latest videos were taken. While Peter does seem to be hanging out quite a bit with Dustin, whom he met during Hannah’s run as The Bachelorette last year, it’s his time with Kelley that is sparking a lot of speculation.

As it happens, there had been rumors floating around throughout Peter’s season of The Bachelor airing that he might have reconnected with Kelley after filming ended. Peter has not addressed those rumors. However, the fact that he is currently in Chicago where Kelley lives, and has been seen hanging out with her more than once, seems to lend some credence to those prior rumors.

The Bachelor fans may not be sure quite yet what to make of these sightings of Peter and Kelley together, but they’ll certainly be keeping a close eye on social media to see what pops up next.