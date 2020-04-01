Justin Bieber Officially Cancels All 2020 Tour Dates Due To ‘Deepest Concerns’ About Coronavirus

Justin Bieber has officially canceled his upcoming tour due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. According to Pitchfork, the North American tour was set to begin on May 14 in Seattle, Washington, with Kehlani and Jaden Smith set to appear.

Justin’s tour was meant to promote his recent album, Changes, which released in February. Pitchfork quoted the official update from the Changes Tour, saying that Justin and his team have worked very hard to prepare the tour but ultimately decided against moving forward in light of the current public health crisis.

“While Justin—along with his band, dancers and crew—has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”

The statement says that all of the 2020 tour dates have been postponed, and asks that fans keep their tickets, “as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled.” Information on the rescheduled dates will be announced soon on the pop star’s official website.

Variety reports that the stadium tour, which was the “Yummy” singers first in three years, was meant to consist of 45 dates. When Justin was considering continuing with his tour, some alterations were still made in light of the pandemic. Variety says that on March 6, eight dates had their ticket sales impacted by the virus.

Aside from the tour, Justin released two singles from Changes with “Yummy” and “Intentions.” He also created a ten-part documentary series that premiered on YouTube titled Justin Bieber: Seasons.

The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe pic.twitter.com/poFd9pQGSN — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 1, 2020

Justin’s fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment over the canceled concert dates. However, the majority of his “Beliebers” understood the reasoning behind his decision to postpone.

“[W]e love you so much thank you for giving the statement we all really needed at a time like this. praying things can go back to normal, you’re the best!!” said one fan in response to Justin’s official tweet. They also added a single red heart emoji to their comment.

“I hope you’re okay with that new, you and all team worked for the tour but it’s the best thing to do at this time. stay happy, safe and healthy. Love you,” tweeted another fan.

In March, The Inquisitr reported that Bieber had planned to continue his tour despite the pandemic. His wife, Hailey Baldwin, allegedly supported his decision. Since then, the virus has spread and majorly impacted the United States, which likely contributed to Justin’s change of heart.