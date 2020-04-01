Christy Mack Flashes Her Derriere In Revealing Red Lingerie In Latest Instagram Update

Christy Mack shared a sizzling throwback snap to her Instagram account this week that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The American model uploaded the eye-popping photo on Wednesday afternoon.

In the caption of her Instagram post, the former adult film star explained that she was busy responding to messages on her Only Fans account, which was her reasoning for sharing the flashback shot rather than some new content. Her 3.8 million followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by its outdatedness.

The tantalizing image captured Christy standing with her back to the camera in front of a large, in-wall aquarium. She stared with an intense gaze at the tank that was filled with fish and aquatic plants, all-the-while putting on a very racy display in a set of red lingerie that left little to the imagination.

Christy stunned in the revealing ensemble that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous physique. She sported a halter-style bralette that wrapped tight around her ribcage, accentuating her toned midsection. Its open-back design revealed the model’s extensive tattoo collection, which included a large ship and skeleton pirate, among other things.

The 28-year-old took her look to the next level by rocking a red thong that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform. The barely-there lingerie left her curvy booty exposed in its entirety, while also giving her audience a good look at her sculpted thighs that also bore a number of tattoos. Christy added a lace garter belt to the look as well, which was strapped high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Christy completely her risque ensemble with a pair of sheer thigh-high stockings that defined her toned legs. She tied her ombre-colored hair up in a sleek ponytail and sported a full face of makeup that included red blush, shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara.

Fans of the Instagram model wasted no time in showering her latest post with likes and comments. After just one hour of going live, the upload has been double-tapped over 40,000 times and has accrued nearly 500 comments, many with compliments for Christy’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are perfection,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Christy had the “best butt in the biz.”

“I love your tattoos,” a third follower commented.

“You are unbelievably gorgeous and every man’s dream,” a fourth admirer remarked.

The Chicago-native is hardly shy about showing off her flawless figure on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw Christy flaunting her voluptuous assets in tiny silver pasties. That post proved popular as well, earning more than 72,000 likes.