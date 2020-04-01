Kelsey Wells Flaunts Fit Physique In Sports Bra & Barely-There Bike Shorts

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing activewear.

On Wednesday, April 1, fitness model Kelsey Wells shared a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing picture, taken with Kelsey’s smartphone, shows the 29-year-old stunner standing before a sizable mirror in a white walled-room with a treadmill in the background. She placed her hand on her hip and bent one of her knees. The founder of the PWR program smiled sweetly and looked at her phone screen, as she snapped the selfie.

The mother-of-one flaunted her fit physique in revealing activewear that consisted of a brown sports bra and a pair of matching barely-there bike shorts. The workout gear put Kelsey’s impressive arm muscles, washboard abs, and long, lean legs on full display. She finished off the sporty look with slip-on tennis shoes, a white Apple Watch, and a statement ring.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a sleek ponytail and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The striking application included sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, subtle winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes. Her perfectly manicured nails were also painted white.

In the caption, the fitness trainer implored her followers to tell her a joke that is appropriate for children. Kelsey explained that she is seeking assistance from fans to improve her joke telling abilities so she can impress her son, Anderson, and to “be a cool mom.”

Many of Kelsey’s followers flocked to the comments section to fulfill Kelsey’s request.

“What music is a balloon afraid of? Pop music – courtesy of my 6 year old,” wrote one commenter.

“What do you call an alligator wearing a vest? An investigator,” added another Instagram user.

Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“It should be illegal to be as pretty as you,” said a fan.

“So gorgeous,” chimed in a different devotee, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

The social media sensation has not yet responded to the comments. Fans seemed to adore the post as it soon racked up more than 17,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Kelsey is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her in skintight workout sets. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she paired a teal sports bra with coordinating, high-waisted yoga pants. That post has been liked over 33,000 times since it was shared.