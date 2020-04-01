‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals Her Wedding In Italy Is Still On For This Fall

The Bravo star has not yet pulled the plug on her Rome wedding as she holds out hope that it can still happen.

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder says she hasn’t postponed her fall wedding in Italy despite the global health pandemic.

Stassi and her fiance Beau Clarke appeared alongside their Vanderpump Rules castmates Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney in an at-home edition of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When Cohen asked Stassi the staus of her Rome wedding, she revealed that she is still hoping it will happen.

“Who the heck knows?” Stassi said when Cohen asked for an update. “We’re keeping on it on. We bought our flights because they’re really cheap right now.”

Beau, who has family members currently living in Italy, said everyone is still healthy but they are “crazy quarantined” and must stay within 200 meters of their homes.

The Bravo stars had originally planned to wed in Italy in October. But because the country is currently under lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), a lot would have to happen for Stassi and Beau’s wedding plans to remain unchanged just six months from now.

Last week, Stassi did not sound at all hopeful about the status of her wedding in Italy. The former SURver sarcastically tweeted that it’s “fun” to plan a wedding that may be nonexistent.”

Stassi recently confirmed that her former friend Kristen Doute will most likely not be invited to her wedding. The two have been involved in a lengthy feud, and on Watch What Happens Live Stassi briefly addressed their Twitter war, which she said left her “mortified.” Stassi admitted she has been “bored” with so much free time due to the quarantine and said she is embarrassed by the public spat. Still, she revealed she has not spoken to Kristen– and it sounds like she has no plans to right now.

In comments to Watch What Happens Live’s YouTube video of the Vanderpump Rules cast, fans had little tolerance for the “mean girl” drama and pettiness that is still going on with the former besties. Others said they’d be fine without seeing another Vanderpump Rules wedding.

“Stassi and Katie are being such mean girls this season. Shameful,” wrote one viewer.

“With the situation of the world now, these people are still keeping malice with another? The pettiness is real,” another wrote.

“I can’t, please don’t bore me with another boring wedding,” another added. “Just cut Stassi, Jax and their significant others from next season so we don’t have to watch another bridezilla/groomzilla. Not interested.”