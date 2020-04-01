Heidi Klum Wears A Cleavage-Baring Blue Dress In A Gorgeous New Photo

As a way to boost morale in these trying times, supermodel Heidi Klum took to Instagram and shared a sultry photo of herself wearing a cleavage-baring blue dress while lounging on a mountainside. She credited the snap to photographer Robert Erdmann, who took her picture for her new May cover story with Red Magazine.

In the photo, Klum was shown relaxing on a blanket spread across the ground. The America’s Got Talent judge didn’t say where the image had been taken, but it appeared to be somewhere serene and picturesque. Several hills were visible behind her, along with the corner of a blue-tipped mountain range in the back corner. Some golden reeds settled around the foothills.

The model wore a powder-blue off-the-shoulder dress decorated with a delicate lacy white pattern. Her dress hung low in the front, revealing her bountiful cleavage. Klum looked into the distance, offering the camera her stunning and angular face in profile. She propped her head up on one hand while resting the other in front of her. Her dress settled around her knees, leaving her toned legs on display. She appeared to be barefoot.

For her makeup, it appeared that Klum was wearing a heavy dusting of bronzer and highlighter on her cheeks and a glossy shade of nude lipstick. She left her blond hair down, letting her fringe bangs curtain her forehead. Her layered haircut accentuated her sharp features.

Klum’s 7.2 million Instagram followers loved the stunner’s latest share. In less than an hour, it earned over 15,300 likes and more than 400 comments. Multiple people were curious about where the accomplished entertainer got her dress, while many others simply wanted to compliment her and wish her well.

“I’ve got it, going to read it tomorrow with my morning coffee,” wrote one person, referring to the latest edition of Red Magazine, which features the beauty.

“Most beautiful woman in the world,” praised another fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“Sending love and positive vibes your way,” said a third admirer.

“Gorgeous pic Heidi,” chimed in a fourth user, trailing their remark with two flame emoji.

Klum recently had to cut her filming on America’s Got Talent short after she became sick. She had trouble getting tested for COVID-19 despite experiencing flu-like symptoms. A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr reported that Klum finally got tested but that her husband was also feeling sick so the couple decided to spend some time apart until her test results returned.