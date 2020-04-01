Rachel Ward Rocks Skimpy Black Crop Top & Tight Shorts While Eating Pizza: ‘Netflix & Chill’

Rachel Ward took to her Instagram account this week to show off a stunning look. The model flashed her rock hard abs in a tiny ensemble while enjoying some pizza and preparing to binge Netflix.

In the sexy snap, Rachel rocked a tiny black crop top with thin straps and a low cut neckline. The shirt put her toned arms and shoulders on full display, and flaunted her ample cleavage and flat tummy.

The model also donned a pair of matching high-waisted shorts that hugged her curvy hips tightly and clung to her lean legs and tiny waist.

Rachel sat on her kitchen counter with a plate of pizza on her lap and one slice in her hand. She rested her other hand behind her for balance and gave a seductive stare into the camera.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center and pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head. She left her bangs loose to frame her face.

Rachel opted for a full face of make up in the shot. The glam look consisted of long lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and darkened brows to further define her eyes. She added a soft glow to her face with shimmering highlighter on her forehead, chin, nose, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the application with dark pink lipstick.

Many of the model’s 583,000-plus followers flocked to show their love for the stunning pic. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 9,300 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded. Admirers also hit up the comments section with over 220 messages for Rachel to enjoy.

“I don’t know which is more delicious, the pizza or you,” one follower wrote.

“You are the Hottest Lady ever,” remarked another.

“You are amazing! Love this,” a third social media user told the model.

“Bon appetite beautiful lady and photo very nice You’re so beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

