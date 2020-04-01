Some Health Experts Think Fossil Fuels Should Have Cigarette-Style Warnings On Label

They believe the attention-grabbing warnings could help raise health and climate change awareness.

According to The Independent, some British health experts believe warnings on fossil fuel labels could help consumers understand the future threat of climate change that actions today have. The warnings, which would be similar to those on packs of cigarettes and other tobacco products, could also help raise awareness for the health risks of fossil fuels. The health experts believe the warnings should be printed on or added to items like energy bills, plane tickets and gas station pumps. This method is believed to be a cost-effective way to implement the change across large platforms that consumers already receive or use.

Environmental issues surrounding fossil fuels often come to mind first. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has stated that net-zero emissions must be reached within 30 years to keep global warming below 34.7 degrees Fahrenheit, according to The Independent. Should the global temperature rise more than that, widespread climate changes are likely to take effect. This means devastating forest fires, droughts and floods could occur much more often. There are, however, immediate health issues that the public needs to be aware of in the opinion of the health experts.

“Fossil fuel use also harms others through ambient air pollution that accounts for about 3.5 million premature deaths per year, as well as through climate change, which increasingly threatens the health of current and future generations.”

The experts wrote an article in The BMJ, a peer-reviewed medical journal, explaining how cigarette warning labels served a similar purpose. In Europe, where the journal is based, cigarettes and other tobacco products are sold with a graphic image that shows the real-life consequences of using the product. The warnings, which were first added to packaging in the 1960s, are now required in 118 countries worldwide. The result was effective in that it changed consumers’ view of smoking as “a normal lifestyle choice” to one that is not.

The ultimate hope of the health experts is that the warnings could have a similar stigmatizing effect on consumers. They also hope to end misleading ads that companies use to make claims about their involvement in finding solutions through renewable energy. The label awareness campaign would also suggest available fossil fuel alternatives. They also hope that suggesting safe alternatives will help turn consumers away from fossil fuels which will help achieve the standard of net-zero emissions the world needs to achieve.

Though the British health experts are primarily looking for the initiative to begin in the U.K., an adjacent campaign has been enacted in Massachusetts. In the city of Cambridge, home to Harvard University, the people voted to place labels on self-serve gas station pumps to warn of fossil fuel risks. In other places, the program will likely prove to be more difficult to enact.