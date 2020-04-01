Rachel Cook Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs & A Hint Of Cleavage In Purple Crop Top

Model Rachel Cook is sharing some deep thoughts as she shows off her phenomenal physique in a new Instagram post. The former Playboy bombshell shared the photo on Monday afternoon via her Instagram page and it seems to have resonated with her fans a great deal.

Rachel doesn’t note exactly when this picture was taken, but it does appear to be fairly recent. Her geotag indicates that it was snapped in Los Angeles, the city that the model is currently calling her home base as she focuses on her latest projects.

Those who follow Rachel’s social media pages know she’s done a lot of traveling in recent months for various photoshoots. However, just as many others are doing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she seems to be hunkering down at home and doing her best to pass the time. By the looks of her caption, Rachel has been doing quite a bit of introspection and prompting others to do the same.

In this photo, Rachel is wearing grey sweatpants and a purple crop top. She has one hand in a pocket of her pants, and the waistband of the baggy sweats sits well below her navel. The top has thin spaghetti straps and is scrunched up a touch to ensure that the model’s insanely toned abs are visible. The top also gives fans a glimpse at Rachel’s cleavage, but this top ultimately isn’t all that revealing.

Along with the casual outfit, Rachel has added a few dainty accessories. She is wearing small hoop earrings and two delicate gold chains around her neck. Rachel has a slight smile on her face as she cocks her head to one side and gazes directly toward the photographer. As was the case with Rachel’s previous Instagram post, her brunette hair appears to be growing out now and it’s long enough to style a bit.

In her caption, Rachel wrote about love and imperfections. The brunette bombshell pointed out that it’s important to love all of one’s own imperfections, not just accept them in others. Between the sultry photo and the insightful caption, it seems that Rachel’s followers thought this was the perfect post coming at the perfect time.

The upload currently has more than 70,000 likes along with about 600 comments.

“Lovely you are very beautiful,” noted one of Rachel’s fans.

“The queen of my dreams,” praised another follower.

“Aaaah…. @rachelc00k Soooo dreamy….” detailed someone else.

“Love you Rachel, your positivity is everything. You are gorgeous btw, kisses from Greece!” shared a different fan.

Rachel’s fans know that she has a knack for making even the simplest outfits look sexy and enticing. The former Playboy model shares plenty of photos showing her scantily clad or in various bikinis, but ensembles like this garner a lot of love from her fans as well.