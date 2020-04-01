China Under-Reported The True Extent Of Coronavirus Cases And Deaths In The Country, U.S. Intelligence Says

'I think probably we were missing a significant amount of the data, now that what we see happened to Italy and see what happened to Spain,' said a State Department official.

The Chinese government deliberately hid the true severity of the coronavirus in the country, according to a classified document given to the White House last week by U.S. intelligence officials, Bloomberg reports.

Three U.S. officials, speaking to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity, say that the classified report, the details of which they could not discuss, point to China as having deliberately given “incomplete” or downright “fake” numbers of both the number of coronavirus cases in the country, and the number of deaths.

According to Worldometers, as of this writing China has seen 81,000 coronavirus cases, and 3,312 deaths. By comparison the United States, which is now the hardest-hit country in the world by the pandemic, has had 203,000 cases and nearly 4,500 deaths.

However, China’s reporting of the severity of the pandemic has been haphazard, as the country has repeatedly revised how it counts its cases.

Further, some within China itself are concerned about the true extent of the pandemic. For example, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, a massive shipment of urns to the country has many Chinese convinced their government isn’t being honest about the severity of the pandemic. Indeed, stacks of urns have been spotted outside of funeral homes in Hubei province. In Wuhan alone, where the pandemic is believed to have originated, some residents believe the death toll in that city may be as high as 47,000.

Getty Images

Deborah Birx, the State Department immunologist advising the White House on its response to the outbreak, said that China’s alleged under-reporting may have informed how other countries reacted to the pandemic.

“The medical community made — interpreted the Chinese data as: This was serious, but smaller than anyone expected. Because I think probably we were missing a significant amount of the data, now that what we see happened to Italy and see what happened to Spain,” Birx said.

It’s not just China that is accused of under-reporting the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korea, for example, has not reported a single case of the disease. Iran, Russia, Indonesia are also believed to be downplaying their own coronavirus numbers, as are Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said Tuesday that China and other nations must accurately report their coronavirus cases, so that public health officials can properly respond to the pandemic.

“I would urge every nation: Do your best to collect the data. Do your best to share that information. We’re doing that,” Pompeo said.