Julianne Hough Flashes Abs In Sweats Next To Nina Dobrev, References ‘Tiger King’

Julianne Hough took to Instagram to share a sexy shot while clad in a pair of ab-baring sweats while paying tribute to the Netflix show Tiger King. Like many of her other celebrity counterparts, the Dancing with the Stars judge has been using her platform to remind others to practice safe social distancing and stay home. In the latest addition to her feed, she sizzled next to her BFF, Nina Dobrev.

In the caption of the share, Hough told fans that this photo was actually taken three weeks ago, so she wouldn’t receive any backlash for hanging with a friend while people are supposed to be keeping a distance. The cute update showed Hough and Dobrev standing together in a living room. The dancer was all smiles, raising one arm in the air and putting the other around her pal. She flaunted her trim abs in a white sweater that lifted up slightly when she put her arm in the air. The Orem, Utah, native added a pair of white sweats for the casual look in addition to a leather jacket with fur-lined edges.

To round off her outfit, the 31-year-old sported a pair of furry boots and aviator sunglasses. Hough pulled a portion of her hair back in a half-ponytail and was makeup-free. Dobrev looked comfy as well in a pair of baggy leopard-print pajamas. Like her friend, she went for the natural look, wearing minimal makeup and covering her head with a brown cowboy hat. The Canadian actress also added a pair of fleece-lined boots to her jammies.

In the caption of the photo, Hough joked that this is her fashionable look for the next few weeks, hashtagging “social distancing,” “stay home,” and “Tiger King.” She joked that Dobrev was like Joe Exotic and she was Carole Baskin.

The update has already caused a lot of attention for the dancer with over 111,000 likes in addition to upward of 270 comments. Some fans took to the photo to applaud Hough for staying home while many others reminded her to stay safe. A few more couldn’t help but comment on her beauty.

“We having a pajamas snow boots party. You look great Jules,” one of her fans commented on the photo.

“I’ve never wanted to be stuck/quarantined with people in my whole life! God bless!” a second Instagrammer wrote, adding a few red heart emoji.

“My two favorite people, thanks for sharing this today… I needed it,” one more fan chimed in with the addition of a few smiley face emoji.