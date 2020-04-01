Meg Kylie Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy White Bikini

Australian model Meg Kylie just sent the pulses of her 803,000 followers racing after she uploaded a sizzling snapshot to Instagram on Tuesday, March 31. The hottie wore a white two-piece bathing suit that showed off her killer assets and enviable curves.

Meg was photographed outdoors, seemingly just outside her home. She was lounging on a cushioned wicker sofa, spreading her legs as she leaned backward with her left hand as support, while her right hand was holding the tip of her cap for the pose. The bright sunshine poured over her flawless tanned skin, making it glow.

The 23-year-old stunner’s bikini top was a classic triangle cut, with a deep neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. The minuscule cups were two sizes too small for her voluptuous chest. As a result, she spilled out from the sides and bottom of the garment. Tiny straps provided support that tied over her neck and back. She paired the top with matching bottoms that were just as revealing. The low-cut garment was held by the same tiny straps as the top, and it was tied on the sides of her curvy hips. Meg completed her sexy ensemble by wearing white socks and trainers.

The model accessorized with a dainty choker necklace and nothing else. She kept her long blond hair down and sported a light khaki Balenciaga cap over it. She wore a full face of makeup that included well-defined eyebrows, thick faux lashes, some eyeshadow, and colored lip gloss.

Meg shared in the caption of the post that her sexy bikini was from Fashion Nova. She also tagged the brand in the photo.

Just like most of her social media posts, the recent addition to her feed proved to be a popular one. The photo amassed more than 17,200 likes and over 150 comments within the first 24 hours of being live on the popular social media website. Fans and followers dropped compliments and loving messages on the comments section of the post, while some others expressed their admiration with a flame or a red heart emoji.

“Your form is sexy! The color of your bikini makes your skin pop. You are too flawless!” one of her fans exclaimed.

“Your style is so cool, and that bikini looks so good on you. This photo made my day. Thank you for always making me happy,” another admirer gushed, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You have the best bikini pics,” a third social media user stated.

“Sexy is an understatement,” added a fourth Instagrammer.