Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Her Toned Stomach In Latest Instagram Update

Emily Ratajkowski thrilled her 25.8 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she flashed a hint of her toned stomach in a close-up shot.
The snap was taken in Emily’s home, and the background featured a white brick wall as well as a large leafy plant. The close crop of the picture meant that exactly what Emily was reclining on wasn’t visible, but she was laying back with a laptop placed on her lower abdomen.
The brunette beauty rocked a long-sleeved black sweater with a closed neckline that covered up her cleavage. However, the sweater had a cropped length, and showed off a tantalizing peek at her flat stomach.
Emily had one arm extended, likely to take the shot, and her other arm rested on her chest. She had a nude polish on her long nails, and her stunning statement engagement ring was visible. The beauty’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and tumbled down in an effortless style. She had minimal makeup on, with a soft pink hue on her lips and bold brows that accentuated her chocolate brown eyes.
View this post on Instagram
4 things I’ve been reading/listening/watching: 1️⃣All About Love: New Visions by Bell Hooks. My friend recommended this book to me and it arrived just in time for quarantine. Hooks offers a comprehensive look at something our society both holds in the highest regard and simultaneously shrouds in mystery. She defines love in the first chapter (using M. Scott Peck’s words) as “‘the will to extend one’s self for the purpose of nurturing one’s own or another’s spiritual growth.’” With chapters like “Justice: Childhood Love Lessons” and “Values: Living by a Love Ethic”, you’ll find yourself thinking about love, self-love and positive thinking in completely new and challenging ways. What better moment to take a fresh look at love? As Cuomo reminded us last week: “And at the end of the day, my friends, even if it is a long day, and this is a long day, love wins. Always. And it will win again through this virus.” 2️⃣Another concise (albeit dense) and philosophical book I’ve making my way through is Martin Hagglund’s This Life. Hagglund focuses on the value of time and the power we have in what we chose to do with it. He argues that the finite amount of time we have in this life is what gives life purpose. In a moment when many of us have more time on our hands and less things that make us distracted, this is a nice read to offer perspective and purpose. 3️⃣Music! This morning I remembered a band I loved in high school: Electrelane. I’ve been jamming to them all day. My favorite tracks are Saturday, Birds and The Greater Times. Electrelane makes me feel like getting up and dusting myself off but in a gentle, grounded way. 4️⃣ Pen15. I watched the entire series when it first came out but I’ve found it really nice to revisit these past 2 weeks. It’s hysterically funny and serves as a reminder of how small our worlds are when we are in tweens and how real the emotions and experiences are at that age. Felt like you were in hell in middle school? You got through that and can even laugh about it now!
Emily paired the gorgeous picture with a lengthy caption that detailed some of the things she has been consuming lately for entertainment, from a recent book she read to the music she’s “jamming to.” She even gave her fans a recommendation for a comedic television series to check out, and gave more details about all her suggestions in the caption.
Emily’s fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 242,200 likes within just 53 minutes, including a like from blond bombshell Mathilde Tantot. The post also received 1,024 comments from her eager followers, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.
“Thanks for this!!” one fan said, loving Emily’s suggestions for staying entertained during quarantine.
“We love a knowledgeable queen,” another fan said, followed by a praise hands emoji and heart emoji.
“You’re a goddess!” one follower added.
“I look a little bit different when I work from home,” another fan said, referencing Emily’s gorgeous appearance in the snap.
Even while she’s remaining at home, Emily has found plenty of ways to thrill her eager Instagram audience with sizzling snaps. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post in which she went completely nude while standing behind a semi-sheer curtain that showcased her silhouette. The steamy shot had her followers racing to hit the like button, and the picture racked up over 553,500 likes within a single hour.