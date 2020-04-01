Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Her Toned Stomach In Latest Instagram Update

Emily Ratajkowski thrilled her 25.8 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she flashed a hint of her toned stomach in a close-up shot.

The snap was taken in Emily’s home, and the background featured a white brick wall as well as a large leafy plant. The close crop of the picture meant that exactly what Emily was reclining on wasn’t visible, but she was laying back with a laptop placed on her lower abdomen.

The brunette beauty rocked a long-sleeved black sweater with a closed neckline that covered up her cleavage. However, the sweater had a cropped length, and showed off a tantalizing peek at her flat stomach.

Emily had one arm extended, likely to take the shot, and her other arm rested on her chest. She had a nude polish on her long nails, and her stunning statement engagement ring was visible. The beauty’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and tumbled down in an effortless style. She had minimal makeup on, with a soft pink hue on her lips and bold brows that accentuated her chocolate brown eyes.

Emily paired the gorgeous picture with a lengthy caption that detailed some of the things she has been consuming lately for entertainment, from a recent book she read to the music she’s “jamming to.” She even gave her fans a recommendation for a comedic television series to check out, and gave more details about all her suggestions in the caption.

Emily’s fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 242,200 likes within just 53 minutes, including a like from blond bombshell Mathilde Tantot. The post also received 1,024 comments from her eager followers, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Thanks for this!!” one fan said, loving Emily’s suggestions for staying entertained during quarantine.

“We love a knowledgeable queen,” another fan said, followed by a praise hands emoji and heart emoji.

“You’re a goddess!” one follower added.

“I look a little bit different when I work from home,” another fan said, referencing Emily’s gorgeous appearance in the snap.

Even while she’s remaining at home, Emily has found plenty of ways to thrill her eager Instagram audience with sizzling snaps. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post in which she went completely nude while standing behind a semi-sheer curtain that showcased her silhouette. The steamy shot had her followers racing to hit the like button, and the picture racked up over 553,500 likes within a single hour.