Lil Nas X Says He ‘Was Never Gay’ In April Fools’ Day Tweets

While memes around the internet have been suggesting for the past few weeks that no one would be in the mood for pranks this April 1, rapper Lil Nas X found a way to entertain his fans on the pseudo-holiday with three simple tweets.

Late Wednesday night, the Atlanta-area native made a surprising announcement on Twitter.

“i was never gay. i said it to build up fuel for aprils fools day. ha got u guys.”

Based on the tweet’s initial responses, Lil Nas’ fans did not seem to take him seriously, likely because, at this point, he is almost equally known for his music as his online sense of humor. Immediately after the tweet went live, followers kept the joke going with their replies. Others responded with a variety of memes and GIFs suggesting that no one believed the rapper’s announcement, or insinuating that his fans would be disappointed.

Then, within just an hour, he took it all back.

ok i’m gay again — nope (@LilNasX) April 1, 2020

While his original statement received over 239,000 likes, his “recommitment” to the LGBTQ+ community proved even more popular, garnering close to 285,000 likes, 27,300 retweets and over 3,500 replies at the time of this writing.

Had Lil Nas X’s original coming out been a set up for April Fools’ 2020 jokes, it would have been a ruse 10 months in the making. Via Twitter, the “Old Town Road” singer told the world he was gay on June 30, the last day of Pride Month 2019. He did so very nonchalantly, asking fans to “listen closely to c7osure [sic],” referencing a song from his EP 7, and stating that he recognized that his revelation might push some fans away. He would later explain that, in addition to the lyrics on the song “Closure,” the EP’s cover itself held hints about his sexuality, as it featured rainbow-colored buildings.

Last summer, he opened up to several media outlets about his decision to come out despite the fear that it might damage his chances at success in the hip-hop and country music worlds, which kept his Grammy Award-winning hit single atop the Billboard charts for a record-breaking 19 consecutive weeks.

In the first of such interviews, he told Time that seeing openly gay couples and other members of the LBGTQ+ community embrace Pride inspired him to open up first to his sister and father before going public. The rapper, born Montero Hill, later told CBS This Morning’s Gayle King that he was always clear about who he was, even when he felt shame due to societal pressure.